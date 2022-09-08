ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and predictions

By Brian Rudd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIvJn_0hn8V5e100

The Cincinnati Reds (54-80) and Chicago Cubs (57-79) have split the first 2 games of their series and will settle things on Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cubs lead 7-5

The Reds have alternated wins and losses in their last 8 games. After they were perhaps the worst team in the league for half a season, they are now 26-26 in their last 52 contests.

The Cubs have been scuffling lately and Wednesday’s loss was their 8th in their last 10 games.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Reds at Cubs projected starters

RHP Luis Cessa vs. RHP Adrian Sampson

Cessa (3-2, 5.18 ERA) makes his 41st appearance (5th start). He has a 1.42 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 in 48 2/3 IP.

  • After being mostly ineffective in a relief role, the Reds are stretching him out as a starter; his 69 pitches and 5 IP last time out were season-highs
  • He has been HR-prone throughout the season (1.8 HR/9) and has allowed 4 homers in just 12 IP as a starter.

Sampson (1-5, 3.95 ERA) makes his 16th appearance and 14th start. He has a 1.33 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 in 70 2/3 IP.

  • Prior to this season he was sporting an unsightly 2.2 HR/9 in 188 1/3 career IP, but has held HRs in check in 2022 with a 0.9 HR/9
  • The sample is pretty small, but Sampson hasn’t been all that effective at home. In 38 IP at Wrigley Field, he has allowed 6 HR while registering a 4.50 ERA and 4.7 K/9.

Reds at Cubs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:21 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Reds +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Cubs -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds +1.5 (-175) | Cubs -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Reds at Cubs picks and predictions

Prediction

Cubs 6, Reds 4

Cessa hasn’t been good at all in short stints this season and can’t be expected to find much success as a starter. He isn’t likely to work very deep into the game either, regardless of how he’s pitching, and he’ll turn things over to a bullpen with a league-worst 4.78 ERA. Back the CUBS -145.

While Sampson hasn’t been great at home, he has had a pretty solid season overall and gets a Cincinnati team averaging 3.56 runs per game on the road, tied for 26th in the league. He should get a fair amount of run support today and his team could roll in this one. Take the CUBS -1.5 (+140).

The Cub offense looks set for a pretty good day against Cessa and a weak Cincinnati bullpen. The Reds aren’t likely to get completely shut down by Sampson, either. Lock in OVER 8.5 (+100), which should hit with room to spare.

Want some action on this game or any other MLB matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @RuddHQ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers 2022 season predictions

The 49ers open their 2022 season in Chicago on Sunday. It’ll be time for the speculation to end and the analysis of what we’re all seeing on the field to begin. That being said, there’s still some room for speculation, which means it’s time to make some predictions. We sat down and went through everything we know about the 49ers based on last season, this offseason and the preseason to jot down a handful of predictions that are almost certain to be correct.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Cessa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp Luis Cessa#Ip
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics legends Bill Russell and Red Auerbach give a lesson on getting rebounds

There may have never been a greater rebounder in NBA history than Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell, and no better general manager than Celtics icon Red Auerbach. And if you were to combine the legendary talent assessor and the most unstoppable board collector the game has ever seen in a training session on how to pull down rebounds, you’d have about the best possible teachers on your side.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants-Titans Week 1: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants kicked off the Brian Daboll era with an electrifying comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. Big Blue rallied from 13 down in the third quarter to take a 21-20 lead on a gutsy two-point conversion late. The game was sealed when Titans kicker Randy Bullock sailed a potential game-winning field goal wide, giving the Giants their first opening weekend victory since 2016.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy