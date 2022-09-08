Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Reds (54-80) and Chicago Cubs (57-79) have split the first 2 games of their series and will settle things on Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cubs lead 7-5

The Reds have alternated wins and losses in their last 8 games. After they were perhaps the worst team in the league for half a season, they are now 26-26 in their last 52 contests.

The Cubs have been scuffling lately and Wednesday’s loss was their 8th in their last 10 games.

Reds at Cubs projected starters

RHP Luis Cessa vs. RHP Adrian Sampson

Cessa (3-2, 5.18 ERA) makes his 41st appearance (5th start). He has a 1.42 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 in 48 2/3 IP.

After being mostly ineffective in a relief role, the Reds are stretching him out as a starter; his 69 pitches and 5 IP last time out were season-highs

He has been HR-prone throughout the season (1.8 HR/9) and has allowed 4 homers in just 12 IP as a starter.

Sampson (1-5, 3.95 ERA) makes his 16th appearance and 14th start. He has a 1.33 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 in 70 2/3 IP.

Prior to this season he was sporting an unsightly 2.2 HR/9 in 188 1/3 career IP, but has held HRs in check in 2022 with a 0.9 HR/9

The sample is pretty small, but Sampson hasn’t been all that effective at home. In 38 IP at Wrigley Field, he has allowed 6 HR while registering a 4.50 ERA and 4.7 K/9.

Reds at Cubs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Money line (ML) : Reds +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Cubs -145 (bet $145 to win $100)

: Reds +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Cubs -145 (bet $145 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Reds +1.5 (-175) | Cubs -1.5 (+140)

: Reds +1.5 (-175) | Cubs -1.5 (+140) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Reds at Cubs picks and predictions

Prediction

Cubs 6, Reds 4

Cessa hasn’t been good at all in short stints this season and can’t be expected to find much success as a starter. He isn’t likely to work very deep into the game either, regardless of how he’s pitching, and he’ll turn things over to a bullpen with a league-worst 4.78 ERA. Back the CUBS -145.

While Sampson hasn’t been great at home, he has had a pretty solid season overall and gets a Cincinnati team averaging 3.56 runs per game on the road, tied for 26th in the league. He should get a fair amount of run support today and his team could roll in this one. Take the CUBS -1.5 (+140).

The Cub offense looks set for a pretty good day against Cessa and a weak Cincinnati bullpen. The Reds aren’t likely to get completely shut down by Sampson, either. Lock in OVER 8.5 (+100), which should hit with room to spare.

