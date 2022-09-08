Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
‘Boomtown Blast’ Is Now Open Inside the Sunrise Shopping Center
Casper has a new location for fun for all ages. Located inside the Sunrise Shopping Center, at the former Sunrise Lanes location, Boomtown Blast is now open. The official Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared photos of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with a caption that read:. What...
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
No, The Casper Christmas Parade is NOT Changing Its Name to the ‘Lights of December’ Parade
There are currently rumors floating around social media that the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade (sponsored by the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce) is changing its name to the 'Lights of December Parade.'. K2 Radio News can confirm that this is absolutely not the case. The rumor seems to have started...
‘I’ll Feed You-‘ Casper Restauranteur Tells Struggling Family They Can Eat At His Restaurant For Free
This town never ceases to amaze when it comes to its generosity. Whether it's raising more than $1 million for the family of a Wyoming Marine who died (though obviously it wasn't just Casper residents who contributed), an elementary school raising money for one of its students who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, or any other type of situation- when one of Casper's residents needs something, the rest of the town are quick to oblige.
Wake Up Wyoming
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
LOOK: Cody Johnson Concert At The Ford Wyoming Center Was Epic
On Sept 8th Country Music Star Cody Johnson Came to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. The concert was opened by Ella Langley, followed by Randy Houser. Langley warmed up the crowd with some country music classics and her own original songs, which you can listen to by following this link.
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
Wyomingites Say THIS Is The Right Time To Decorate For Fall
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
Calling all Geeks! New Pop Culture Convention Coming to Casper?
Are you a nerd? Do you like things like Superheroes, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Anime, Comic books, Cosplay, Retro video games, Board games, Action Figures, Cartoons, Movies (the list is only longer and more extensive)? Then you’re most likely a nerd/geek, and honestly you probably didn’t need me to tell you.
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
ON THIS DAY: Two Years Ago It Was Snowing in Casper – Today Saw Record Heat
Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022. Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing. According to data gleaned from Weather...
Natrona County Library Hosting Free “Podcasting for Small Business” Class
A few weeks ago (August 15th, 2022), the Natrona County Library announced that they now offer a studio and podcast equipment that you can now use for free. Now they are taking it to the next level by offering a "Podcasting for Small Business" class on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
Hot Dog Eating Championship & Car Show Happening in Casper on Labor Day
Is there anything more American than hot dogs and cars? We're not so sure. Maybe baseball and apple pie but you can't have an apple pie eating contest, that'd be ridiculous. You can, however, have a hot dog eating contest and that's exactly what's happening on Monday, September 5 in Casper, courtesy of Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts.
Wake Up Wyoming
