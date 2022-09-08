Read full article on original website
Notebook: Seniors shine, Lady Vols sweep Rocky Top Classic
Tennessee took care of business Friday night with a 3-0 sweep of New Hampshire in the first game of the Rocky Top Classic at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols slammed in 30 more kills than New Hampshire, recording 48 kills to New Hampshire’s 18. Here are three takeaways from...
Thomas inches closer to history, Lady Vols win fourth straight
Tennessee women’s soccer (4-2-1) defeated Queens (0-2-3) 6-0 in a Sunday afternoon contest. Lawson Renie added two goals while Jaida Thomas, Kayla Simmonds and Jenna Stayart rounded out the scoring with one apiece. The game marks the Lady Vols last out of conference opponent for the season, and they...
Lady Vols cap Rocky Top Classic with sweep of Norfolk State, The Citadel
The Lady Vols did not lose a set all weekend, putting on a dominant performance by sweeping Norfolk State and The Citadel Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. “I thought the fact that we were able to go 3-0 without dropping a set is a really good indication of this team’s growth,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “It’s not easy to do, to play three matches back to back.”
Rampant Tennessee puts 5 past Kennesaw State to win 3 in a row
Tennessee women’s soccer (3-2-1) put on yet another dominant performance beating Kennesaw State (1-5-1) 5-0 on Thursday night with the team full of confidence with SEC games just around the corner. The Lady Vols have now won three games in a row and look very much like a team...
Lady Vols sweep New Hampshire to open Rocky Top Classic
Tennessee volleyball dominated in a straight set victory (25-12, 25-14, 25-12) over New Hampshire Friday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, improving to 4-2 on the year. Senior Morgahn Fingall led the Lady Vols’ offense most of the night. She ended her night with 16 kills and hit .560%, leading Tennessee.
Keys and Predictions: Pitt
Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Josh Lane and Andrew Peters, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, the No. 24 Vols will go on the road to Acrisure Stadium in a top-25 matchup against No....
