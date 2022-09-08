The Lady Vols did not lose a set all weekend, putting on a dominant performance by sweeping Norfolk State and The Citadel Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. “I thought the fact that we were able to go 3-0 without dropping a set is a really good indication of this team’s growth,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “It’s not easy to do, to play three matches back to back.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO