Read full article on original website
Related
Snap Count Breakdown From Bengals' Loss to Steelers
Cincinnati lost to Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon
Jets' Run Defense Shows Dramatic Improvement
The Jets showed some real promise on the defensive line on Sunday, a reason for optimism going forward
NFL・
Patriots still in playing preseason football, and it shows
The Patriots warned us September was an extension of the preseason, and they’re playing like it – prioritizing finding themselves over selling out to win.
NFL・
Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defense fail to impress vs. Detroit Lions
In the latest Go Birds! Shorts, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the performance of Jonathan Gannon’s defense on Sunday in the team’s 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions.
Comments / 0