Hunter Henry discusses his chemistry with Mac Jones

Patriots 1st Down: Hunter Henry on building his relationship with Mac Jones 03:11

FOXBORO -- Hunter Henry had himself a solid first season in New England last year. The tight end is hoping for even bigger things in 2022.

A large part of that is blocking out all of the outside noise heading into the new season. Gone are the days of unbridled enthusiasm surrounding the New England Patriots, with questions and concerns popping up about the current team seemingly every day.

Henry and the Patriots though, are only focused on what they do -- and need to do -- on the field.

"We don't really care what is going on around the thing," Henry told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on Wednesday night's Patriots 1st Down . "We're focused on what we have to focused on, keeping the main thing the main thing.

"There is always going to be noise with the Patriots and what we do, but we're excited to actually go out there and put it on the field and do what we do," he said.

Henry arrived in New England last offseason surrounded by high expectations after he signed a three-year, $37 million deal with the team. He played all 17 regular season games, appearing in every game for the first time in his career, and racked up a career-best nine touchdowns.

His overall receptions took a bit of a dip from his final season with the Chargers, dropping from 60 in 14 games in 2020 to 50 in his 17 contests with the Patriots, and he never caught more than six passes in his first season in New England.

But more important than the number of receptions was when he made them. It was clear that when Mac Jones needed a big reception, especially in the red zone, the quarterback could rely on Henry to make the play.

Henry is determined to keep that going in 2022.

"It means a lot, for sure," he said of his connection with Jones. "We've built a relationship, built a trust. But that trust comes every single day too. We built it last year and he sees it, but every day I come out to prove a point, especially in practice, that I'm still there every single day. That is going to come with that consistency. He trusts me on the field and we did what we did last year. But this is a new year and we have to go out and do it again. I have to prove it to him every single day and continue to build that chemistry."

Henry is confident that he can win any 1-on-1 matchup that opponents throw his way, and said that he's not afraid to let Mac know that in the huddle. Though really, Jones is already well aware of what Henry and the rest of his pass-catchers can do between the numbers.

"Definitely during a game. In practice, we got cameras everywhere and he's going to see it. He's going to see if I'm open or guys are open. He's going to see it down the road," said Henry. "He's looking at every single guy. Even if the ball doesn't come to you, you're always trying to win every single route. Doesn't matter if you're the first progression or second progression. Quarterbacks are always looking where they can go with outlets and where they can see different things.

"Every single time I'm out there I feel like I can beat anybody," Henry added. "That's how I have to approach every single snap, every single play."

The Patriots starting offense looked anything but crisp during the preseason, but it sounds like Henry is confident that the team will put it all together soon. And if he continues to beat his man, Henry should have no problems racking up more touchdowns for New England.