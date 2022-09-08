Read full article on original website
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Missouri man accused of DWI after car strikes utility pole
CALDWELL COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Sunday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Logan M. Bowley, 25, Polo, was eastbound on MO 116 three miles west of Braymer. The car traveled off the...
St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash
A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge
St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
Man dead after personal watercraft jumps wake on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A man was killed in a personal watercraft accident after his vessel went airborne on Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday. Russell J. Rauba, 62, of Jefferson City, was driving a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft at the 5-mile mark in the main channel. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deadly House Fire on Hilton Head Island: Incident at Palmetto Dunes claims Missouri tourist's life
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A fire in the heart of Hilton Head Island Friday claimed the life of a 65-year-old Missouri man who was on the island vacationing. Robert Carpenter, 65, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was killed. Investigators are now working to learn what started the fire on...
Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to creek crossing around 4:30 Wednesday morning on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. Two males, a 19-year-old and...
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
St. Joseph man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 12-18
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 12 – 18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
MoDOT to close westbound I-470 at I-435 for urgent bridge repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close westbound Interstate 470 at Interstate 435 on Wednesday for urgent bridge repairs.
St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison
KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
Man allegedly beat 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A man allegedly beat his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat in Missouri. According to The Associated Press, Dustin L. Beechner, 37, has been arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death. The St. Joseph News-Gazette reported, according to the AP, that on...
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest Missouri. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are families that are not talking to each...
