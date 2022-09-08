ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash

A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge

St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to creek crossing around 4:30 Wednesday morning on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. Two males, a 19-year-old and...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant

A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 12-18

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 12 – 18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison

KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins "Red, White and Blue Heart Award" after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state's first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges' vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

