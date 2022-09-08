ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU

BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Lsu Football#Order Home Delivery#Waitr#Lsu
Classic Rock 105.1

Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine

It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hike In 2023

Starting next November, customers of Lafayette Utilities System will see a rate increase in their electricity, water, and sewage bills after the Lafayette City Council voted unanimously to approve the price hikes. The approval came after the council modified the original LUS request and pushed the rate increase from this...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy