Baton Rouge, LA

FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hike In 2023

Starting next November, customers of Lafayette Utilities System will see a rate increase in their electricity, water, and sewage bills after the Lafayette City Council voted unanimously to approve the price hikes. The approval came after the council modified the original LUS request and pushed the rate increase from this...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

