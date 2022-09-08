Read full article on original website
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted at UL Game in Lafayette [PHOTO]
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
Blown Safety Call May Have Cost Texas Upset Over Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide barely scraped by with a 20-19 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but a combination of too many penalties and intense defensive play kept the Tide's offense, led by returning Heisman winner Bryce Young, from performing at their usual level. But that final score could...
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
Baton Rouge Grocery Store Turns Salad Bar Into Beer Cooler for LSU Game [PHOTO]
They know that there's a party today on campus. A grocery store on Nicholson Drive, which is located directly across from LSU's Tiger Stadium, turned its salad bar into a beer cooler in preparation for the LSU-Southern University football game. The game is officially sold out Saturday night and when...
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022. If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe. The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified...
Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier Ready to Step In to Fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279
As the fight world progresses through a wild weekend of events ahead of its UFC 279 event, one of the fighters who is slated to participate in the main event is seemingly missing weight. Now, Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier is showing on social media that he is ready to step in to take the fight against Nate Diaz.
Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show
The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show "Restaurant: Impossible." The Chef Robert Irvine-hosted show will be filming over the next two weeks at a couple of different Baton Rouge restaurants. The first restaurant they'll be helping rescue will be Pimanyoli's located at...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Louisiana Family Searching for Dog Lost After Crash
A Louisiana family is searching for their dog who got loose after a crash on the interstate. The White Family, of Hammond, is hoping that someone either saw their dog recently or, hopefully, picked him up and is caring for him. In any case, the Whites would love to have...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Closes, Owner/Manager Explains Situation
Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors. I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want. So,...
Lafayette Cancer Survivor Wants Stolen Sentimental Ring Returned
A cancer survivor in Lafayette is asking for the return of a sentimental ring that was stolen from her. According to her social media post, Morgan Rees was awoken this morning by the Lafayette City Police with some bad news: her car had been burglarized. Rees states, in her post,...
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Suspect Ordered Customers to the Ground, Fires Rounds in Armed Robbery of Youngsville Dollar General
A scary situation unfolded at a local Youngsville Dollar General store on Friday night. On September 9, just before 9:30 p.m. police say a black male suspect entered the Dollar General store located off the Youngsville Highway, firing one round from a black revolver and ordering every customer inside the store to "get on the ground."
Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hike In 2023
Starting next November, customers of Lafayette Utilities System will see a rate increase in their electricity, water, and sewage bills after the Lafayette City Council voted unanimously to approve the price hikes. The approval came after the council modified the original LUS request and pushed the rate increase from this...
