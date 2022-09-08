ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Excelsior Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
Ray County, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com

7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County

The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
RAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield

One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
BROOKFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
LATHROP, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Green Ridge Man Injured After Buick Hits Utility Pole

A Green Ridge man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1996 Buick LaSabre, driven by 25-year-old Lewis Roark of Green Ridge, was on Moriarty, south of Cheese Creek around 3 p.m. when the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The Buick left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Excelsior Springs man injured in crash on Business Highway 10

The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KMBC.com

1 killed in three-vehicle crash near Trimble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Trimble, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol said the wreck was reported on U.S. 169 Highway at Highway Z. Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation...
TRIMBLE, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AOL Corp

Blue Springs man charged in Independence shooting that seriously injured one

A Blue Springs man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting that left a 49-year-old man seriously wounded at an Independence home on Wednesday evening. Braden R. Boice, 41, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Jackson County Court records show. He was arrested shortly after the assault unfolded as the caller and a gunshot victim both identified Boice by his first name, authorities allege.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

