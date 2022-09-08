Read full article on original website
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week one pregame Cardinals ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Polo resident injured in Sunday crash; patrol accuses him of multiple infractions
A Polo resident was hurt early Sunday when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 116 and hit a utility pole west of Braymer. Twenty-five-year-old Logan Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The accident happened three miles west of Braymer on Highway...
Missouri man accused of DWI after car strikes utility pole
CALDWELL COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Sunday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Logan M. Bowley, 25, Polo, was eastbound on MO 116 three miles west of Braymer. The car traveled off the...
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by Grayson H. Hill, 48, Stillwater, Oklahoma, was northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron. The semi traveled off the east...
Police respond to life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound
Police responded to a life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound past Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
One person dies, two others injured in three vehicle crash in Clinton County
A three-vehicle accident in Clinton County on the afternoon of September 9th claimed the life of a Lathrop man and injured two other men. The Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Charles Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner. He was taken to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
KCPD investigating crash on I-35 near Vivion Raod
Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries.
1 dead, 3 injured in Linn County crash
One person is dead and three are injured after a crash Saturday night in Linn County.
7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield
One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Green Ridge Man Injured After Buick Hits Utility Pole
A Green Ridge man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1996 Buick LaSabre, driven by 25-year-old Lewis Roark of Green Ridge, was on Moriarty, south of Cheese Creek around 3 p.m. when the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The Buick left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Excelsior Springs man injured in crash on Business Highway 10
The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
1 killed in three-vehicle crash near Trimble
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Trimble, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol said the wreck was reported on U.S. 169 Highway at Highway Z. Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation...
Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
44-year-old woman killed in Excelsior Springs homicide identified
Excelsior Springs police have identified a woman killed in a double shooting this week.
Portion of U.S. Highway 169 closed in Clinton County due to fatal crash
The area of U.S. Highway 169 between F Highway and Z Highway was closed for a few hours Friday due to a fatal accident, according to the Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office.
Blue Springs man charged in Independence shooting that seriously injured one
A Blue Springs man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting that left a 49-year-old man seriously wounded at an Independence home on Wednesday evening. Braden R. Boice, 41, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Jackson County Court records show. He was arrested shortly after the assault unfolded as the caller and a gunshot victim both identified Boice by his first name, authorities allege.
