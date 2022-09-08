Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Local gym invites community to walk for water
A local workout facility, XGT Fitness Visalia, is partnering with an environmental nonprofit organization, CLEAN International, to host a four mile walk to raise awareness for communities without access to clean water. The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Rocky Hill in Exeter, where water and a fruit will be provided to participants.
thesungazette.com
VA Clinic marches to Visalia
VISALIA – The Veterans Affairs Clinic will be staying in Tulare County but is rolling out to Visalia. A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded
California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent. After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
delanonow.com
A Day of Remembrance 9/11
Many of us remember where we were on that fateful day on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 when our nation was attacked. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks referred to as 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people died as the result of a group of terrorists launching coordinated attacks against the U.S. by hijacking and crashing commercial airline planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into an open field in Shanksville, PA. The heroism shown by citizens and first responders on 9/11 will never be forgotten.
Hanford Sentinel
Lippincott moving into new role with City of Fresno
Lance Lippincott has been the CEO for the Kings County Economic Development Corp. and the director of the county's Job Training Office for the last four years. Starting Oct. 10, he will start work with the City of Fresno as director of the Economic Development Department. Lippincott said the move...
thesungazette.com
Visalia council seeks environmental green light on code changes
VISALIA – Visalia is changing one of their city codes in order to catch up with requirements from CalRecycle. The state’s new requirements are intended to prevent the waste of organic materials, like food, from going to waste and harming the environment. Visalia is following along the same...
The Central California town where McDonald's, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. test market their newest creations
A visit to the Central Calif. town where your future fast food faves are tested.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president
VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
Hanford Sentinel
'Rumble' returns to the Lemoore Recreation Center
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Lemoore Recreation Center will rumble once again. Boxers from all over the Valley, including Bakersfield, Tulare, Visalia, Merced, Madera, Hanford, Armona and of course, Lemoore, will duke it out during the return of the annual Rumble at the Rec on Saturday, Sept. 17.
thesungazette.com
One death after car vs. motorcycle accident
TULARE COUNTY – Motorcycles can be tricky to see when driving hence the saying look twice to save a life. The driver of a motorcycle lost his life after a car made an unsafe turn causing a collision. On Monday, Sep. 5, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., the Fresno...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
kingsriverlife.com
Instructor Adam Hernandez and RC’s Wildland Fire Program
Wildfires are not a new phenomenon. For millennia, fires have been an integral part of a healthy ecosystem, though a problem has arisen in the last couple hundred years. People and the structures we build have become abundant, that in turn, has given rise to aggressive fire suppression efforts to keep people and buildings safe. While those efforts have kept many out of harms way for a long time, less fire means more fuel build up; more fuel means powerful, out of control fires. That’s where we find ourselves today, battling an out of balance ecosystem, where fire is unstoppable at times. The Reedley College Wildland Fire Program is working hard to train women and men to combat not just the fires that ravage our state on a yearly basis, but train them to help maintain the delicate balance that our forested areas need to have to be healthy.
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County job fair draws hundreds eager for opportunity
The Kings County job fair brought hundreds of job seekers looking for a brighter future to downtown Hanford Thursday. The job fair was held in the Civic Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with people lining up outside as early as 8:30 a.m. Micheal Grothmann, dressed in a black...
KMPH.com
Scammers steal $34,000 from Tulare woman's Wells Fargo bank account
Tulare, Calif. — Scammers continue to target Wells Fargo customers. One customer says she got scammed more than $34,000 from her bank account on Wednesday. When she dialed Well Fargo's fraud department, she says they told her there was nothing they could do for her. FOX26 News reached out...
Body found by construction workers in Tulare County
EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body was discovered in Tulare County Tuesday morning by workers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 68 in Earlimart just before 7 a.m. for a deceased body that was found in a canal. When Deputies arrived […]
Man dead in Porterville stabbing, deputies say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died on Thursday night after being stabbed multiple times in Porterville, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that around 3:00 p.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of South Leggett Street for a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a […]
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after church vandalism in Kern County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after at least two cases of vandalism at a church in Kern County. The Delano Police Department was called out to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington Street in Delano on July 17, for reports of vandalism.
