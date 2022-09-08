ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford can’t be “marinated no more” says Regis Prograis

By Robert Segal: Regis Prograis feels that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight has marinated enough because he’s worried that it could over-marinate. Already, a lot of boxing fans are losing patience with the slow progress the negotiations are going between IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder could lose to Robert Helenius

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder could lose his comeback fight next month against Robert Helenius in their headliner on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view, says promoter Eddie Hearn. While Hearn views former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) as the favorite against the 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs),...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”

Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence will be “easy work” for Crawford says Amir Khan

By Brian Webber: Amir Khan says Errol Spence Jr will be “easy work” for Terence Crawford for their unification fight at welterweight. Khan knows what it’s like to share the ring with Crawford, and he thinks he’ll have too many boxing skills for IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champion when the time comes for them to fight for welterweight supremacy.
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage

Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality

Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko Eager For Devin Haney Showdown: “I Need This Fight, Undisputed”

It was a daunting and arduous task, but one that Vasiliy Lomachenko was more than willing to take on. After being knocked off his lightweight throne at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in 2020, the Ukrainian star began the slow and meticulous climb back up the 135-pound ladder. With back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) had re-established himself as one of the premier fighters in the world. As a result, George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez one year later, selected the now 34-year-old as his next opponent.
