Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO