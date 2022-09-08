Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 video: Nate Diaz slams The Rock’s UFC footwear - ‘These shoes f—king suck’
Not too many things have gone right for Nate Diaz this week leading up to his Octagon return later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and this includes being forced to wear The Rock’s official UFC sponsorship shoe.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford can’t be “marinated no more” says Regis Prograis
By Robert Segal: Regis Prograis feels that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight has marinated enough because he’s worried that it could over-marinate. Already, a lot of boxing fans are losing patience with the slow progress the negotiations are going between IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs).
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder could lose to Robert Helenius
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder could lose his comeback fight next month against Robert Helenius in their headliner on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view, says promoter Eddie Hearn. While Hearn views former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) as the favorite against the 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs),...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”
Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
MMAmania.com
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
Nate Diaz did his signature flex right after choking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 and fans loved it
Nate Diaz has long been one of the most popular fighters in UFC history and Saturday night in Las Vegas he showed once again why fans love him so much as he choked out Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of their fight at UFC 279 and celebrated his win in classic Diaz fashion – flexing while still having Ferguson in his grasp.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence will be “easy work” for Crawford says Amir Khan
By Brian Webber: Amir Khan says Errol Spence Jr will be “easy work” for Terence Crawford for their unification fight at welterweight. Khan knows what it’s like to share the ring with Crawford, and he thinks he’ll have too many boxing skills for IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champion when the time comes for them to fight for welterweight supremacy.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez: “Losing is not an option” against Gennady Golovkin
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he cannot lose his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin next week on Saturday. The Mexican star has put too much work into training for the trilogy fight with the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) to allow himself to lose. Golovkin is the underdog with the...
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
Dana White shares his take on what made Nate Diaz a UFC star: “His whole anti-the company, anti-everything.”
Dana White and UFC lightweight/welterweight, Nate Diaz, have had a rocky history to say the least. Diaz (20-13 MMA) will face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, in what serves as the final fight of his existing contract. Diaz, who is most famously known for upsetting...
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage
Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Open To Anthony Joshua Fight, Manager Shelly Finkel Says
The mega heavyweight boxing bout brewing between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder has lost some sizzle after the pair suffered a total of five losses since 2019. Joshua and Wilder once had a stronghold on the sport’s glamour division by possessing all of the heavyweight titles amongst them. In...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Eager For Devin Haney Showdown: “I Need This Fight, Undisputed”
It was a daunting and arduous task, but one that Vasiliy Lomachenko was more than willing to take on. After being knocked off his lightweight throne at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in 2020, the Ukrainian star began the slow and meticulous climb back up the 135-pound ladder. With back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) had re-established himself as one of the premier fighters in the world. As a result, George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez one year later, selected the now 34-year-old as his next opponent.
