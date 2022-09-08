Read full article on original website
Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics Recognizes Patriot Day 2022
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Grande Ronde Hospital) September 11h was designated a National Day of Service and Remembrance by the United States Congress in 2009. On Sunday 9-11-2022, Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics will mark Patriot Day by honoring Union County First Responders – our local law enforcement, fire fighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, search and rescue, and military – as well as our own first responders and those military veterans currently working within our organization.
Pendleton man combats wildfire with neighbor’s tractor
PENDLETON — Jeff Hemphill, director of the Happy Canyon Night Show, was at the Happy Canyon grounds preparing for upcoming festivities when his brother, Pilot Rock Fire Chief Brian Hemphill called with news.
Dress-Up Parade heralds 2022 Pendleton Round-Up week
PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up festivities with began with a bang Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., to start the procession of the annual Dress-Up Parade. A roar and the stampede of running costumed children led the pageant, one of the mainstays of the Main Street Cowboys, and the signal the Round-Up is here.
Project PATH moves forward
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the city of Umatilla annexing Lind Road and county-owned property into the city limits which paves the way for the Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing project. “A portion of the property currently is leased for aggregate stockpiling...
Post Storm Resources for Wallow County Residents
Wallowa County – (Information from the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce) Though several weeks have passed, many in Wallowa County are still recovering from the devastating hailstorm that ravaged the area. The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce has provided the following list of resources and support options for those in need:
Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire
WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
Popular Bluegrass Band to Perform at Pendleton Center for the Arts
One of the most beloved traditions of Round-Up week is back at the Pendleton Center for the Arts after a two-year hiatus. The EOCenes (formerly Cabbage Hill), which features some of the finest bluegrass musicians in the northwest, will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7 p.m.
Another sharing pantry is available in Baker City
BAKER CITY — (Information from New Directions Northwest) Sharing Pantry’s are for those not easily able to meet everyday food and personal needs. Sharing Pantry are for a hungry kid after school or a home cook who forgot to buy tomatoes. They are for everyone! Our motto is “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Protect Young Eyes Presentation for Union County Parents
LA GRANDE – (Release from Union County Safe Communities Coalition) The internet provides an incomprehensible wealth of information and easy access to practically any conceivable topic. However, safely navigating the virtual space and regulating one’s online exposure can be challenging, especially for those inexperienced with the more dangerous aspects of the web. To reign in the issue of problematic youth internet and technology usage, the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, in cooperation with the District Attorney, will be presenting the Protect Young Eyes program.
Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained
The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
Wallowa County Fire Update: Jones Fire
JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S Forest Service) On September 4, initial attack resources responded to the Jones Creek Fire burning in the Jones Creek area 21 miles northwest of Riggins, Idaho on the east side of Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. Resources include approximately 40 ground fire fighters, helicopters dropping water and air tankers depositing retardant to slow fire growth.
Elgin School District Investing in Teacher Wellness
ELGIN, OR – Teachers are saddled with a difficult task of caring for and managing the academic development of dozens if not hundreds of students, in addition to a near constant bombardment of grading papers and drafting lesson plans. The Elgin school district, thankfully, is giving its teachers a physical and mental reprieve through a $100,000 dollar staff wellness grant.
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
Flour mill road closure will impact Round-Up
PENDLETON – The closure of Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton due to the flour mill fire is impacting the two parades for the Pendleton Round-Up. Emigrant is normally a way for police to route traffic while the parades travel via Dorion and Court avenues. The Main Street Cowboys Dress-Up Parade Saturday morning will be shorter while the Westward Ho! Parade will not change.
Forty Thousand Acres of Union County Remain Outside Fire Protection Districts
UNION COUNTY – In an emergency, dialing 911 is quick, simple and ensures that the correct teams are sent where they need to go and can find who they need to help. However, the actual process of coordinating and dispatching EMS teams, notably firefighters, is complex and relies on a clear understanding between agencies of who protects what area. Things get even more complicated when trying to manage massive areas that, legally, aren’t protected by anyone. Union County is currently facing this issue, with some forty thousand acres of rural land sitting outside of any of the counties fire protection districts or Oregon Department of Forestry jurisdiction.
EOU board of trustees calls special meeting
LA GRANDE, Ore. – Eastern Oregon University’s board of trustees will hold a special session on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The meeting is scheduled from 1-3 p.m at the Dixie Lund Board Room, Inlow Hall, Room 201. Members of the public can attend in person or can view the meeting on the board’s livestream.
ODFW approves lethal removal of Horseshoe Pack wolves
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized a limited-duration kill permit against the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in Umatilla County. The agency said that all non-lethal measures have failed to stop depredations. The livestock producer or their agents can take up to two wolves between now and Oct. 7.
Richland police investigate traffic collision, vehicle fire
RICHLAND – Richland police officers were dispatched to a 911 call at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Reata and Leslie roads. The call came from an automated emergency provider stating a crash had occurred involving a Ford pickup. When officers arrived, they found an overturned pickup fully engulfed in flames.
Update | I-84 in Oregon reopens after wind-blown fire that forced a shutdown for hours
Eastbound traffic was stopped near Pendleton.
Firefighters Battling Double Creek Burns In Eastern Oregon. When Will They Take Control?
Authorities reported that around 300 firefighters were constructing containment lines on Sunday to fight a raging wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has compelled campers to evacuate. The fire is being aided by air tankers and water-dropping aircraft. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Double Creek fire near...
