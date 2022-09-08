Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
woay.com
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
Metro News
Only 13 houses from 2016 flood still to go under West Virginia RISE
West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of this month. That was according to a report before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding. Only 13 housing projects remain, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes
The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOUB
Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia fall fun events
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
WSAZ
Student arrested after firearm found at high school
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at St. Albans High School faces charges after allegedly bringing a “deadly weapon” to school in his backpack, the St. Albans Police Department said Friday. Police later confirmed the weapon was a gun. Officers were informed about the incident around 2:30...
wchstv.com
Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
When will it snow in West Virginia?
WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia Free Online
Best sites to watch The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia - Last updated on Sep 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia on this page.
wchstv.com
Student arrested at St. Albans High School after gun found in backpack, police say
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A student at St. Albans High School was arrested Friday after a gun was found in his backpack, police said. Staff members at the high school were told about 2:30 p.m. that a student had a weapon in his backpack, according to a news release from the St. Albans Police Department.
TODAY.com
Roller coaster in Ohio's Cedar Point to close permanently
The Top Thrill Dragster in Cedar Point, Ohio, the world’s second largest roller coaster, is closing for good. It comes one year after a small metal object flew off the coaster and struck a woman in the head.Sept. 7, 2022.
Metro News
St. Albans student charged after gun found in backpack
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Police said a student at St. Albans High School was charged Friday with having a gun on school property. Authorities said school officials found out a student may have had a gun in his backpack. He was escorted to the school office Friday afternoon and the gun was located.
Final 2 sentenced to prison for multi-state drug ring
HUNTINGTON, WV, (WVNS) – The final two of 19 defendants were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a drug ring bringing illegal substances into West Virginia. The two sentences were delivered today, September 7, 2022. They finish a case that secured convictions against all 19 defendants. An Ohio man and a Huntington woman were […]
West Virginia makes CNN underrated destinations list
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list. The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state […]
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
OH man, WV woman sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Columbus man and a Huntington woman have been sentenced in connection to drug trafficking in the Mountain State. During a press conference Sept. 7, 2022, United States Attorney Will Thompson said Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were the last of 19 people […]
Comments / 0