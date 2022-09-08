ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance 'frustrated' with his mistakes in 49ers' loss to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Lance got the keys to San Francisco's offense in July. When it comes to driving in the rain, well, that still needs some work. With Jimmy Garoppolo watching from the sideline, Lance and San Francisco were shut down by the Chicago Bears in a 19-10 loss on Sunday. Lance threw a costly interception in his third career start, and the 49ers hurt themselves with 12 penalties for 99 yards on a rainy afternoon at Soldier Field.
The Independent

Emmys 2022 – live: TV stars prepare to gather in Hollywood as Succession leads with 25 nominations

The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.Follow along with live updates below...
