Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Black Chamber Hosts: Value of a Good Banking Relationship Event Sept. 14

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Value of a Good Banking Relationship, an informational lunch and learn panel discussion and networking experience for businesses and business owners to hear from and network directly with relationship bankers from numerous locally affiliated banking institutions to learn more about the banking resources available across Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼

The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin returns to downtown Clarksville this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations – all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WATE

Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

A.C. 'Big Sarge' Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lakecountybanner.com

Programs in state designed to help addicts, aid in recovery

More than 107,000 people died as a result of a drug overdose last year in the nation, surpassing deaths by suicide, automobile accidents and COVID-19 for 18-45-yearolds. In light of recent statistics and the rise in illicit synthetic fentanyl deaths, members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN

