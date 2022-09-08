Unprecedented heat on Thursday, then temperatures tumble 40 degrees!

One more scorching hot day, then a taste of fall! 02:15

Record temperatures are expected across Colorado and it could be the latest 100 degree day in history in Denver.

After setting a record for the date with 99 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be even hotter. The existing record for September 8 is 94 degrees from 1959 which will be easily broken. If the city reaches at least 100 degrees, a new record will be set for the latest 100 degree temperature on record. The current record for the latest 100 degree reading is September 5, 2020.

Even hotter weather is expected in northeast Colorado where some areas could reach at least 105 degrees which is considered absurd for the second week in September. Several cities around the state will break records.

The first of two cold fronts that will bring a enormous change for the weekend will arrive late Thursday night. The front should be through the Denver metro area by midnight allowing temperatures to be 30 degrees cooler on Friday. Any moisture will be limited and mostly confined to the mountains south of I-70 on Friday and Friday night.

The second cold front arrives by early Saturday and will bring low clouds, drizzle, and light rain for much of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will also be at least 10 degrees cooler than Friday for most areas along and east of the Continental Divide. Areas farther west wont' experience as much of a change.