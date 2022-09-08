ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Unprecedented heat on Thursday, then temperatures tumble 40 degrees!

By Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBIlc_0hn8ES0g00

One more scorching hot day, then a taste of fall! 02:15

Record temperatures are expected across Colorado and it could be the latest 100 degree day in history in Denver.

After setting a record for the date with 99 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be even hotter. The existing record for September 8 is 94 degrees from 1959 which will be easily broken. If the city reaches at least 100 degrees, a new record will be set for the latest 100 degree temperature on record. The current record for the latest 100 degree reading is September 5, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1silob_0hn8ES0g00
CBS

Even hotter weather is expected in northeast Colorado where some areas could reach at least 105 degrees which is considered absurd for the second week in September. Several cities around the state will break records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sh7FO_0hn8ES0g00
CBS

The first of two cold fronts that will bring a enormous change for the weekend will arrive late Thursday night. The front should be through the Denver metro area by midnight allowing temperatures to be 30 degrees cooler on Friday. Any moisture will be limited and mostly confined to the mountains south of I-70 on Friday and Friday night.

The second cold front arrives by early Saturday and will bring low clouds, drizzle, and light rain for much of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will also be at least 10 degrees cooler than Friday for most areas along and east of the Continental Divide. Areas farther west wont' experience as much of a change.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Denver

Coldest night since early June expected as clouds clear out in Denver

After several days with record highs close to 100 degrees this week in Denver we got a much needed break from Mother Nature to start the weekend. A cold front stuck against the mountains kept eastern Colorado in the 40s and 50s Saturday with occasional light rain, drizzle and mist.As the sky starts to clear after midnight we'll see temperatures drop to some of the coldest readings since early June. The last time Denver had an official low in the 30s was on June 1 when we dropped to 39 degrees. We could drop to 39 at the airport again...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has started to see the leaves change colors this month, with many areas in northern Colorado hitting peak colors this upcoming week. September into October is the average time that the high elevations in the state begin to see these changes. When can I...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Runners brave cold, soggy weather 5K at Denver International Airport

More than 2,000 runners took part in a 5K race on Saturday before daybreak that was very likely a first of its kind in Colorado. Participants in the 5K on the Runway got to jog on one of Denver International Airport's runways.The weather turned out to be chilly and soggy, but that didn't stop the racers from lacing up their running shoes early in the morning and heading out onto the area where jet airplanes usually take off and land.The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport. The participants were only allowed an hour to complete the 5K, meaning they had to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport got busier.  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Denver

Get ready for a taste of fall this weekend, coolest east of the Continental Divide

We'll see a wide range of temperatures across Colorado today with hot weather once again in the west and a taste of fall in the east. Locations along and east of the Front Range will be anywhere from 25 to 35 degrees cooler today as compared to yesterday. It will still be hot in the west with a lot of 90s, but cooler air will arrive by tomorrow.Areas of light rain or drizzle are expected along and east of the foothills by Friday evening. We could even see a few thundershowers on the plains. The low clouds and moisture will linger...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Toss Box presents trash dumping solution for mountain communities

A new invention could make tossing out the trash more compact in Colorado's high country.It is called Toss Box, and it is basically a self-serve trash compactor."This is brand new. You wont find this anywhere else in the country," explained Matt Donovan, Toss Box creator. He says, after years in the garbage collecting business up in the Vail Valley, he noticed a big problem."Here in the mountain towns, you have a big population that heads down to the Front Range or travels on off days, and so they are looking for a way to get rid of their trash seven...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People

Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy