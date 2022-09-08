Thrown chair prompted false fears of gunfire at Winter Springs High, district says

A student who smashed athletic trophies and threw a chair inside a discipline office caused a scare at Winter Springs High School on Thursday, after the ruckus was mistaken for gunfire, authorities said.

The incident prompted a code-red lockdown on campus Thursday morning, though school and law enforcement officials quickly determined no shots had been fired and students were not in danger.

In an arrest report, School Resource Deputy James Stevens wrote that he was in his office about 9:30 a.m. when he heard a loud bang and a scream, which seemed to be coming from the adjacent discipline office.

Upon entering that room, Stevens saw a collection of trophies from a hallway cabinet were smashed and lying on the floor. A window in the discipline office lobby was also broken, the report said.

“Based on the scene in front of me it appeared that a projectile had either been thrown or discharged through the lobby window, traveled across the lobby and struck the trophies,” Stevens wrote.

A school staff member alerted the deputy that a student had just taken off running, the report said. Unsure if the damage had been caused by gunfire, Stevens wrote, the deputy initiated the lockdown.

However, security camera footage later revealed that the student had smashed the trophies and thrown a chair at the window, before fleeing the discipline area, according to the report.

The student was caught on a nearby bike trail by Winter Springs police officers.

The student, a minor whose name has not been made public, faces charges of criminal mischief causing property damage and disturbing the peace by interfering with school functions, both misdemeanors.

The Sheriff’s Office and school district quickly notified parents Thursday morning that despite initial fears there had been no gunfire at the campus on Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs.

“All students and staff are safe, and campus operations will resume as normal shortly,” a statement sent to parents said. “As always, the safety of our campuses is our top priority.”

