Denton, TX

Knights Slay Greenhill to Remain Perfect

With the district schedule around the corner, Covenant hopes its season-opening surge will make a lasting impact. The Knights pummeled SPC opponent Greenhill 62-0 on Friday at Brinkmann Field for their third consecutive lopsided victory — securing perhaps the best start in 11-man program history. Covenant already has two...
DALLAS, TX
Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic Returns

The Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic is returning to Dallas Sept. 25 after a three-year hiatus. Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and former tennis pros Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish will join Nowitzki for the charity pro-am competition, and more players are to be announced. Event...
DALLAS, TX
Sweet! Chocophiles, This Weekend is For You

The Dallas Chocolate Festival is this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities to learn about and taste chocolate. The full event line up is here. Buy tickets here. Friday, September 9th from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The chocolate goes dark for the VIP event kicking off the...
DALLAS, TX
New Dyson Store Focuses on ‘Education and Experience’

The first Dyson Demo Store Owner Center is now open in The Shops at Park Lane. This is Dyson’s first brick and mortar store in Texas and the first of the hybrid concept’s kind globally, blending service and retail. The new store model was designed by James Dyson...
DALLAS, TX

