ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which should you buy?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups are officially available to order. The decision between choosing an iPhone 14 model can be tricky. The iPhone 14 Pro is obviously more powerful and capable, but you also have to factor in differences like pricing, battery life, and overall weight. Head below for a deep dive into the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are

IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users on Monday.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch

IOS 16 will launch this Monday. Previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote, it’s been three months since Apple started beta testing the new operating system for iPhones. Unfortunately, some of its key features won’t be available at launch. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Iphone Se#Apple Products#The Apple Watch Ultra#Ui
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 now available ahead of October release

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 7 is finally available to developers, two days after Apple announced the iPhone 14 alongside the release date of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. As the company aims to release this operating system next month, here’s what’s new with it. Today’s build...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: High-performance remote access to macOS might solve performance problems for remote organizations

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Samsung can’t stop talking about the iPhone 14, and it’s getting a little creepy

Even before the iPhone 14 was announced on Wednesday, Samsung was already mocking Apple for the lack of “innovation” in the new iPhone models. Now that the iPhone 14 has finally been revealed to the world, the South Korean company is back with a new marketing campaign making fun of Apple for not offering features that Samsung smartphones already have.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ a day after pre-sale started

Apple started the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series this Friday. While many faced issues with the Apple Online Store and estimated delivery dates slipped up to October, some customers already get the message that their iPhone 14 order is preparing to ship. A few 9to5Mac readers have shared with...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits $30, Apple Watch Sport Bands from $25, more

It’s iPhone 14 pre-order day, and we’re notably tracking quite a few first-party accessory discounts to kick things off. Leading with the official MagSafe Charger at $30, there’s also Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet dropping down to the same $30 price tag. And for those eagerly awaiting Apple Watch Series 8 models to arrive, official Sport Bands start from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy