iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which should you buy?
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups are officially available to order. The decision between choosing an iPhone 14 model can be tricky. The iPhone 14 Pro is obviously more powerful and capable, but you also have to factor in differences like pricing, battery life, and overall weight. Head below for a deep dive into the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro.
Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are
IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users on Monday.
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
IOS 16 will launch this Monday. Previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote, it’s been three months since Apple started beta testing the new operating system for iPhones. Unfortunately, some of its key features won’t be available at launch. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they...
Gurman: iPhone hardware subscription service still in the works by Apple, could launch later this year
Apple just unveiled its new iPhone 14 series lineup. While pre-orders already started and deliveries can go as far as October, one thing was missing during the announcement of new iPhones: the rumored hardware subscription service that will bundle Apple One and products like the iPhone and iPad. In his...
macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 now available ahead of October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 7 is finally available to developers, two days after Apple announced the iPhone 14 alongside the release date of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. As the company aims to release this operating system next month, here’s what’s new with it. Today’s build...
Apple @ Work: High-performance remote access to macOS might solve performance problems for remote organizations
Samsung can’t stop talking about the iPhone 14, and it’s getting a little creepy
Even before the iPhone 14 was announced on Wednesday, Samsung was already mocking Apple for the lack of “innovation” in the new iPhone models. Now that the iPhone 14 has finally been revealed to the world, the South Korean company is back with a new marketing campaign making fun of Apple for not offering features that Samsung smartphones already have.
iPhone 14 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ a day after pre-sale started
Apple started the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series this Friday. While many faced issues with the Apple Online Store and estimated delivery dates slipped up to October, some customers already get the message that their iPhone 14 order is preparing to ship. A few 9to5Mac readers have shared with...
Apple October Event: New iPad Pro, iPad 10, M2 Macs, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura
With the September event already “Far Out” of sight, rumors already show that Apple is readying an October event. This time, the company will focus on the new iPads, Macs, and their upcoming operating systems: iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. Here’s what we know so far. It’s...
Deals: Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits $30, Apple Watch Sport Bands from $25, more
It’s iPhone 14 pre-order day, and we’re notably tracking quite a few first-party accessory discounts to kick things off. Leading with the official MagSafe Charger at $30, there’s also Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet dropping down to the same $30 price tag. And for those eagerly awaiting Apple Watch Series 8 models to arrive, official Sport Bands start from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
iPhone 14 buyers can still get free iCloud storage for backups when upgrading
With the release of iOS 15 last year, Apple added a new perk for those buying a new iPhone or iPad. When you buy a new iPhone or iPad, including the new iPhone 14, you’ll get a temporary boost in iCloud storage to back up your old iPhone. This streamlines the process of setting up your new iPhone 14.
PSA: High iPhone 14 prices in UK and other countries aren’t due to Apple
There’s been a lot of dismay expressed at iPhone 14 prices in the UK, EU countries, and elsewhere. Many are claiming that prices in other countries are much higher than in the US, and accusing Apple of price-gouging. But while the price of the iPhone 14 and other Apple...
T-Mobile’s iPhone 14 Pro images mistakenly show the separate pill + hole punch design
In the months leading up to the iPhone 14 Pro announcement, we were all expecting a new version of the notch with two physically separated cutouts. One of those cutouts was said to be a hole-punch, while the other would be pill-shaped. As we all know by now, Apple had a surprise in store: a new Dynamic Island cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro.
DOJ antitrust action against Google could see Apple lose billions of dollars a year
A DOJ antitrust action against Google Apple lose billions of dollars a year from its Services revenue. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is challenging the legality of Google paying the Cupertino company a huge sum to remain the default search engine on iPhones. While Apple is under antitrust investigation on...
