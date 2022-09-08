'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel' Trailer Teases a Puzzling Mystery -- and Tons of Stars

When it comes to her son's name, leave it to Kylie Jenner to keep it kryptic. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, the reality star cleared up a few things about where she and Travis Scott stand on naming their 7-month-old baby boy. Back in March -- a month after revealing their second child was named Wolf -- Kylie told fans the parents "didn't feel like it was him." Well, more than half a year after his birth, the mom of two confirmed his name legally remains Wolf -- even on his passport.

