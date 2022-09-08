'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel' Trailer Teases a Puzzling Mystery -- and Tons of Stars

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Marvel Debuts Trailers for ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Werewolf By Night’ During D23
Fans were greeted with a couple first official looks at the new MCU series coming to Disney+. During the D23 Expo, the first trailers for Secret Invasion and the all-new Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, were shown much to their delight. Don Cheadle, who returns as James Rhodes, took the...
ETOnline.com
Watch Chris Pratt's Cell Phone Go Off in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Bloopers Clip (Exclusive)
Star-Lord… with an iPhone? Thor… catching a case of the giggles? A dance party… aboard a spaceship? Thor: Love and Thunder comes to digital on Sept. 8 and 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD on Sept. 27, and both releases come with a reel of never-before-seen bloopers from the film's set. ET has an exclusive first look at the laugh-filled montage.
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo on Stepping Back From 'Grey's Anatomy' and Reuniting With Patrick Dempsey at D23 Expo (Exclusive)
Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Dempsey Friday to kickoff D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the Grey's Anatomy star was thrilled to finally see him in person, and his new hairdo!. After the 52-year-old actress lent her hand and signature to commemorate her...
ETOnline.com
James Corden Honors 'Guiding Light' Queen Elizabeth: See All the Late-Night Tributes
James Corden honored Queen Elizabeth II with a somber, heartfelt tribute. The British late-night host, who earned the prestigious OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) title in 2015 at Buckingham Palace, began his Thursday night broadcast of The Late Late Show with a moment of silence.
ETOnline.com
'Making The Cut' Season Finale: Shop the Winning Looks from Season 3
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
ETOnline.com
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Reason for His Silver Hair Transformation (Exclusive)
Patrick Dempsey's giving a new meaning to the term, silver fox! The 56-year-old actor showed off a silver-toned, bleached-blonde hairdo while accepting the Disney Legend award at the D23 Expo in Anaheim Friday. Dempsey, who is known for his salt-and-pepper mane, was nearly unrecognizable as he took the stage to...
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Drops a Hint About 7-Month-Old Son's Name
When it comes to her son's name, leave it to Kylie Jenner to keep it kryptic. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, the reality star cleared up a few things about where she and Travis Scott stand on naming their 7-month-old baby boy. Back in March -- a month after revealing their second child was named Wolf -- Kylie told fans the parents "didn't feel like it was him." Well, more than half a year after his birth, the mom of two confirmed his name legally remains Wolf -- even on his passport.
ETOnline.com
Harrison Ford Makes Emotional Appearance at D23, Says He’s ‘Very Proud’ of New ‘Indiana Jones’ Film
After first making a surprise appearance during the Star Wars Celebration back in May, Harrison Ford once again surprised fans by showing up at the D23 Expo to talk about the anticipated new Indiana Jones sequel. While speaking about the new film, the 80-year-old actor who has played the iconic...
ETOnline.com
Kate Hudson's Skeleton Earrings from BaubleBar Got a Spooky Makeover for Halloween
The Halloween jewelry collection from BaubleBar is proof that spooky and seasonal styles go hand in hand. So much so, that when Kate Hudson rocked a pair of the brand's skeleton earrings in an Instagram video, the accessory not only garnered a lot of attention, it also sold out pretty quickly too.
ETOnline.com
Anna Kendrick Details Being Stuck in Elevator, Rescued By Firefighters in Toronto (Exclusive)
Anna Kendrick had a little setback during her time at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect actress shared that she and her team got stuck in an elevator on the way to an appearance. And lucky for the Internet, she documented the whole ordeal. “Ah, the...
ETOnline.com
Simon Cowell Says Harry Styles 'Definitely Wouldn't' Spit on Chris Pine Amid 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Simon Cowell is vouching for Harry Styles. The talent judge, who has long been a champion of Styles and famously put the boys of One Direction together on The X Factor in 2010, gushed over the singer's character when asked about the recent spitgate drama out of the Venice Film Festival.
ETOnline.com
‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Trailer: Watch Halle Bailey Sing ‘Part of Your World’
Walt Disney Studios just dropped the trailer to its live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, and let's just say get ready for goosebumps!. The first-look at Bailey as Ariel -- first released Friday at D23 Expo -- starts with her navigating the ocean and fans seeing her vantage point as she swims past fishes and sea turtles. At one point in the trailer, Ariel stumbles upon a wrecked ship. She's about to peak inside when suddenly it cuts away. Meanwhile, "Part of Your World" crescendos, and fans finally get to listen and see Bailey's rendition of the Disney classic song.
ETOnline.com
‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Talks Season 5 Finale and Moving Forward With a ‘Clean Slate’ (Exclusive)
Another action-packed installment of Cobra Kai has drawn to a close on Netflix, with season 5 being the most dramatic yet. In addition to reuniting members of the Karate Kid III cast, the franchise focused on the war over control of the Valley that was first sparked at the end of season 4 and unfolded -- sometimes in brutal fashion -- during the latest episodes.
ETOnline.com
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Cast on Sean Kanan and Robyn Lively's Return to the ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise (Exclusive)
On season 5 of Cobra Kai, the franchise reunited The Karate Kid III cast, with both Sean Kanan and Robyn Lively reprising their roles as Mike Barnes and Jessica Andrews on the Netflix series. While Kanan’s return was announced ahead of season 5’s debut on Sept. 9, Lively’s appearance on the show was a surprise for longtime fans of the films.
ETOnline.com
Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Cariuma Drops Leopard Print Sneakers Just in Time for Fall
If you're looking for the new "it" sneaker for fall, it's time to meet Cariuma. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style. In preparation...
ETOnline.com
'The Crown' Pauses Filming 'Out of Respect' to Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown has paused production in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. A rep for Netflix confirms to ET that as a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended on Friday. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral. After...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Details Playing a Closeted Gay Man in 'My Policeman'
Harry Styles attended the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday for the world premiere of his film, My Policeman. Before the screening, Styles talked at a press conference where he detailed how he took on the role of Tom, a closeted gay policeman. Set in the 1950s, Styles plays opposite Emma...
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Says Red Scarf in 'All Too Well' Is a Metaphor
Swifties can call off the search now for that dreaded red scarf referenced in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well." The singer revealed the red scarf is a metaphor!. During an appearance Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her eponymous 10-minute short film, the 32-year-old singer offered a little more insight about the scarf and the meaning behind it. But just as it seemed like she was about to dig deep on one of her most famous symbolisms, Swift stopped from doing exactly that.
ETOnline.com
Rachael Ray Reflects on a Tough 3 Years of Losing Her Dog and Home (Exclusive)
Rachael Ray is looking forward after a tough three years. While the TV personality lost her home in a devastating fire and later, her family dog, Ray is gearing up for season 17 of her daytime talk show, the Rachael Ray Show. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Ray ahead of the premiere of the new season, where she spoke about filming from her home in Tuscany, Italy.
PETS・
