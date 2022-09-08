BOOKS AND AUTHORS: Town’s reading program to discuss ‘The Other Black Girl’ on Monday

MANCHESTER — One Book, One Town, a town-wide reading program that encourages building community spirit through a shared reading experience and discussions has selected “The Other Black Girl” as this year’s novel.

Fellicia Ayers, race and equity facilitator for the Manchester Board of Education, will lead a special Check ’Em Out Book Club discussion on “The Other Black Girl” on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiton Branch Library, 100 North Main St. No registration is needed for this free event for adults.

The book explores the chaos that unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.