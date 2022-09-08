ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

BOOKS AND AUTHORS: Town’s reading program to discuss ‘The Other Black Girl’ on Monday

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pk3z_0hn88hY200

MANCHESTER — One Book, One Town, a town-wide reading program that encourages building community spirit through a shared reading experience and discussions has selected “The Other Black Girl” as this year’s novel.

Fellicia Ayers, race and equity facilitator for the Manchester Board of Education, will lead a special Check ’Em Out Book Club discussion on “The Other Black Girl” on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiton Branch Library, 100 North Main St. No registration is needed for this free event for adults.

The book explores the chaos that unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor police learn about Islamic culture

SOUTH WINDSOR — Members of the South Windsor Police Department participated in a different kind of training Tuesday, training that will help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Muslim community. Hassan Awwad, director of operations of Connecticut Council of American-Islamic Relations, visited South Windsor after conversing with...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Register now for Manchester’s genealogy ‘road show’

MANCHESTER — The Town Clerk’s office will host an “Ancestors Road Show” on Saturday, Sept. 24, for individuals with an interest in their genealogy or family genealogy in general. The Connecticut Professional Genealogists Council will bring six genealogists to Town Hall for 25-minute, one-on-one consultations with...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

'Community conversation' on race fails to get relevant

How racist is Enfield? Town government's overreaction to a recent disgraceful but trivial incident is giving the impression that the town has become the northern headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan, even though the incident could have happened anywhere. It occurred as members of the Enfield High School football team...
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Manchester, CT
Entertainment
Manchester, CT
Education
Manchester, CT
Society
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Journal Inquirer

Blake Center issued violation notice for filling in pond

SOMERS — The Conservation Commission this week asked the Blake Center for Faith and Freedom to have the contractor who filled in a man-made pond on the Hall Hill Road property write a letter explaining how the pond was constructed and his role in its creation. Labin Duke, executive...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

MACC food pantry charity walk, run Wednesday

MANCHESTER — The Manchester Area Conference of Churches will hold its fifth annual Fill the Freezer Walk on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and the walk starts at 6 p.m. The route begins at the takeout area for the Lucky Taco restaurant on Purnell Place, and ends at Labyrinth Brewery on Forest Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: Locals have lodged a formal complaint

Log homes were constructed in Europe long before there was such a thing as the United States, but the architectural style has long been associated with early American settlers. Don’t tell fans of Abe Lincoln’s upbringing that the former president’s boyhood log home in Kentucky doesn’t symbolize the uniquely American...
BARKHAMSTED, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford school roof replacement plan to go to town meeting

STAFFORD — Residents will have the chance to vote on approving more than $1.8 million to replace the roof of Stafford Middle School in a future town meeting. WHAT: Stafford residents will be able to vote on a more than $1.8 million expenditure for a new roof for Stafford Middle School in a future town meeting, which has not yet been scheduled.
STAFFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Publishing#New York City#Book Club#Racism
Journal Inquirer

Ellington man injured by farming equipment

ELLINGTON — A man was injured in Ellington after being hit by a hay wagon Friday afternoon. State police said the incident, which happened at 3 Deerfield Lane at 1:57 p.m., caused a minor leg injury. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, state police said.
ELLINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Journal Inquirer

Paving to close I-84 ramps Sunday

The state Department of Transportation will begin paving portions of Interstate 84 in Vernon, Tolland, and Willington on Sunday, with ramp closures expected at several exits. The exit ramps subject to closure during construction include Exit 67 westbound; Exit 68 westbound; Exit 69 eastbound and westbound; and Exit 70 eastbound and westbound.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland shuts out East Catholic

The Tolland High boys soccer team had plenty of contributors in its season-opening win Friday. Five players scored goals as Tolland topped East Catholic 5-0 in a CCC East game in Manchester. Charlie Poulin’s goal gave Tolland a 1-0 halftime lead. The visitors put it away with second-half goals from...
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Huskies, Orange expect a running feud

Nate Carter ranks in the top three in the nation in rushing yards and rushing yards per game and in the top 10 in yards per carry. Yet the 5-foot-9, 196-pound sophomore on the UConn football team will not be the most recognizable name in today’s contest between the Huskies (1-1) and visiting Syracuse (1-0) at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn football hammered by Syracuse

EAST HARTFORD — The Syracuse University football team walked into Pratt & Whitney Stadium Saturday and imposed its will from the opening kickoff, moving the ball at will and stifling UConn with an aggressive, hard-hitting defense en route to a 48-14 victory before an announced crowd of 25,114. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Journal Inquirer

Christopher wins one for his uncle

STAFFORD — All 13 drivers entered in the TC 13 Shootout Friday at Stafford Motor Speedeway wanted to wanted to win it to honor Stafford’s greatest driver. No one, however, wanted it more than Mike Christopher Jr. Christopher bolted into the lead over David Arute with four laps...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
286
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy