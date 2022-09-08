Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
davisvanguard.org
My View: LA Times Editorial Notes That California’s Laws Prioritize Housing Cars Rather Than People
In an editorial on Friday, the LA Times wrote that Governor Newsom “can chip away at one of the biggest barriers to building more housing, more cheaply. All he has to do is buck the naysayers, including from Los Angeles, and sign Assembly Bill 2097 to eliminate parking requirements in new development near transit.”
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
smobserved.com
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
momsla.com
10+ Best Places to Buy Piñatas
Piñatas are a fun activity for a child’s birthday party. But why let the kids have all the fun? Adults like them too! You can find piñatas in every shape and size. And if you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, some businesses will create a custom piñata for you!
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
2urbangirls.com
Call to Action: Rally to Stop the Exploitation of Minors
The American King Foundation will host a rally at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, Sept. 12, in support of two minors who allege they were sexually exploited by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Arie Spears under the guise of obtaining an “acting” job.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Extreme Heat Warning and Ranking System Bill into Law
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday that will create an extreme heat warning and ranking system in California. Assembly Bill 2238, jointly authored by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-North Hollywood) and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), will create a ranking and advance warning system in conjunction wit the Department of Insurance and the Integrated Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Program (ICARP), a wing of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (OPR) that focuses on climate change impacts. Such a system will be developed by January 2024 and will also require ICARP to develop a public program around the ranking system and work with local and tribal governments in implementing the system locally, develop guidance in preparing and planning for extreme heat, and recommend adaptation measures.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do California Bills Have Certain Provisions?
Why do bills in the California Legislature contain certain provisions? I am sure some readers have asked that question at least once! Or so I tell myself. Here are some examples of what I mean with an explanation:. Why does an urgency bill include a brief statement following the urgency...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Comments / 1