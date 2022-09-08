ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
smobserved.com

Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
SANTA MONICA, CA
momsla.com

10+ Best Places to Buy Piñatas

Piñatas are a fun activity for a child’s birthday party. But why let the kids have all the fun? Adults like them too! You can find piñatas in every shape and size. And if you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, some businesses will create a custom piñata for you!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#English Language#Los Angeles Magazine#K12
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Call to Action: Rally to Stop the Exploitation of Minors

The American King Foundation will host a rally at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, Sept. 12, in support of two minors who allege they were sexually exploited by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Arie Spears under the guise of obtaining an “acting” job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs Extreme Heat Warning and Ranking System Bill into Law

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday that will create an extreme heat warning and ranking system in California. Assembly Bill 2238, jointly authored by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-North Hollywood) and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), will create a ranking and advance warning system in conjunction wit the Department of Insurance and the Integrated Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Program (ICARP), a wing of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (OPR) that focuses on climate change impacts. Such a system will be developed by January 2024 and will also require ICARP to develop a public program around the ranking system and work with local and tribal governments in implementing the system locally, develop guidance in preparing and planning for extreme heat, and recommend adaptation measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do California Bills Have Certain Provisions?

Why do bills in the California Legislature contain certain provisions? I am sure some readers have asked that question at least once! Or so I tell myself. Here are some examples of what I mean with an explanation:. Why does an urgency bill include a brief statement following the urgency...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy