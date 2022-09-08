Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
World's Greatest Fair Food
The Clay County Fair, set for Sept. 10-18, is celebrating new foods. There are a total of 28 new foods at this year’s fair and five of those new foods have been named finalists for the sixth edition of The Worlds Greatest County Fair Food Contest. “In our visitor...
agupdate.com
Midwest livestock went far by rail
In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.
kiwaradio.com
The World’s Greatest County Fair Is Underway In Spencer
Spencer, Iowa — The “World’s Greatest County Fair” opened it’s nine-day run Saturday at the fairgrounds in Spencer. Each September, people come from far and wide to take in the Clay County Fair, with judging events, commercial exhibits, a giant midway, a wide variety of foods and world-class grandstand entertainment, the Clay County fair rivals many state fairs in size and types of attractions.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Great Lakes dealing with infestation of invasive plant
Dickinson County, Iowa — The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. That’s Iowa Great...
kicdam.com
Season Ends for Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Arnolds Park Amusement Park closed for the season on Labor Day. CEO Jon Pausley says season pass sales were an all-time high, up nearly 30 percent year over year. No sooner did the gates close for the year than the final phase of restoration...
stormlakeradio.com
Power Restored to Some Residents of Spencer Trailer Court
Power has been restored to some residents of a Spencer trailer park just east of the Clay County Fairgrounds. Spencer City Manager Dan Gifford gave an update on the situation at this week's city council meeting…(audio clip below :15 ) Gifford says some additional inspections were scheduled for Tuesday,...
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
Spencer Daily Reporter
Royalty in the making
With homecoming week approximately two weeks away, students at Spencer High School have nominated 10 seniors to represent the community as members of the royal court.
pipestonestar.com
Searching for meaning… and vandals
It’s been two weeks since Justin Olsen and Jodie Olsen were notified that the headstone marking their daughter Jordyn’s gravesite had been severely vandalized. “It’s disheartening and sad, not just for us, but for anyone who knew Jordyn,” said Jodie. While there is certainly nothing good...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Dies When Truck Rear-Ends Tractor On Highway 60
Ashton, Iowa– A Sheldon man has died in the aftermath of an accident near Ashton on Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load. They tell us that 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was also northbound on 60, in front of the semi on a Silver King farm tractor.
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
kiwaradio.com
Although Drought Improves In Some Areas, Sheldon Still 7 Inches Below Normal
Statewide, Iowa — August saw below-normal rainfall, but drought conditions did improve in some parts of the state. The Iowa DNR’s Tim Hall says some areas didn’t get the rain from thunderstorms. August was the fifth straight month with below-normal precipitation, and Hall says the state needs...
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
siouxlandnews.com
Spirit Lake hands Western Christian first loss of the season
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Spirit Lake defeated Western Christian 35-20. The Indians moved to 3-0 to start the season.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST...
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
nwestiowa.com
Trucker arrested for meth and marijuana
SANBORN—A 62-year-old Hope Mills, NC, man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Sanborn first-offense possession of a controlled substance — dextroamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Jerome Nichols stemmed from the stop...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for theft of Ho Hos and pop
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him taking $13.69 worth of items from the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Schuknecht allegedly...
