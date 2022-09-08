ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture

There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
architecturaldigest.com

How to Mix and Match Design Styles With Ease

Some clients, as we all know, have a very specific style. Others, less so. While many designers agree it can often feel cleaner to design according to one specific trend, mixing and matching can result in not only a more interesting and personal look, but a more enduring one, too. With a user-friendly To The Trade storefront created specifically for designers, free shipping, and no order minimum, Universal Furniture is an industry-favorite resource for sourcing in-stock and fully customizable special-order pieces in three key, easy to mix-and-match styles: Modern, Coastal, and Transitional. Read on for tips on combining elements from multiple styles to create a space that’s special, unique, and, thanks to Universal Furniture, easy to execute.
Time Out Global

The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London

After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
Harper's Bazaar

Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home

Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
architizer.com

Zhujiajiao Tourist Center // Wuyang Architecture

Zhujiajiao Tourist Center is located on the west-north corner of Zhujiajiao old town, which is a historical conservation area in Qingpu District, Shanghai. The site is also a cross-boundary between historical area and new town developed in past twenty years. The context of the project therefore is twofold: on one hand, local historical feature of the old town, and spatial condition of a new urban environment on the other hand.
Architectural Digest

Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse

Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
Deadline

A Full Sunday Of Harry Styles At TIFF As ‘My Policeman’ Takes Tribute Award & Notches World Premiere Standing Ovation

On a break from his Madison Square Garden residency, and shortly after the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival world premiere, Harry Styles hit Toronto as his Amazon Studios Prime Video feature drama, My Policeman, made its world premiere and to a great standing ovation at the Princess of Wales Theatre. And there was no meme social media spitting, or backstage drama; just all good vibes for My Policeman cast and director Michael Grandage. First stop was the Princess of Wales where Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Styles and the filmmaker were among those taking the stage. Then they were whisked a few blocks away...
wmagazine.com

The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
Smithonian

The Many Myths of Catherine de’ Medici

When Francis II, the 16-year-old king of France, was on his deathbed in 1560, his mother, Catherine de’ Medici, realized she was about to lose her tenuous grasp on power. She’d enjoyed some political influence during Francis’ reign, but his heir, her younger son Charles, was just 10 years old, meaning a regent would need to be appointed to govern in his stead until he came of age. Catherine—a woman at a court dominated by ambitious men—was unlikely to be the first choice.
Complex

HYPE Drops Nostalgic ‘Care Bears’ Capsule Collection

Fresh from the label’s mouth-watering KFC capsule, London-based label HYPE. has just dropped its new range of apparel and accessories cele-BEAR-ating Cloudco’s nostalgic icons, Care Bears™ and their 40th anniversary year. Detailed with light-hearted nods to expression and emotions, the twenty-piece genderless collection combines the globally-recognised traditional...
hypebeast.com

Feng Chen Wang FW22 Rests in Imperfect Beauty

London-based brand Feng Chen Wang has unveiled a provocative new campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Dually fueling the collection and the subsequent campaign is a meditation on imperfect beauty. Bringing on the campaign are the brand’s signature Chinese painting scroll-inspired style and Renaissance period polyptych painting images. Embedded in...
architizer.com

Shomali Design Studio Rethinks the A-Frame Typology with Kujdane Project

Take a walk through the rendering for a distinctive cabin, designed by the Iranian architecture firm Shomali Design Studio. Named for its compact scale — ‘Kujdane’ translates to ‘very small’ in English — the cabin deconstructs the traditional triangle roof of every A-frame chalet, softening its harsh angles with curving joints and a unique with its split center. This video invites you to explore the interior of the remarkable structure, which exudes warmth and tranquility. Meanwhile, the duplex-style open layout creates an interesting interplay with the A-frame roof. The cabin’s centralized core aims to create an atmosphere that makes residents feel one with nature (despite being indoors).
msn.com

The most beautiful places in the world

Despite ills such as pollution, climate change, ecological disasters and the destruction of many wild places, Earth is a beautiful place. From waterfalls and islands to forests and mountains, our planet boasts myriad natural wonders that can amaze even the most jaded observer. But it also boasts equally dazzling human-made wonders, like picturesque cities and unique architecture.
AFP

Sombre Edinburgh readies to receive the queen

Sadness, drizzle and a strange frisson filled the Edinburgh air as the Scottish capital prepared to receive the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. - 'Right monarch for the times' - Holyroodhouse is expected to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin over the weekend. 
POPSUGAR

Ciara's Zipper-Front Leather Jumpsuit Is a Total '90s Vibe

Ciara is in New York City promoting her new five-piece skin-care line, OAM Skin, and she's packed her own LITA by Ciara separates for her busy event schedule. The 36-year-old multihyphenate most recently worked her label's Spellbound leather jumpsuit, which retails for $498 and is available in sizes XXS-XXL. The design boasts a wide leg, a zipper-front, a sweetheart neckline, and thick straps, and it's made from material sourced from eco-friendly tanneries.
