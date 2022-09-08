ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

THEATER AND SHOWS: ‘Mamma Mia!’ opens the season at the Majestic

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yy8YI_0hn86xvM00
Sam Snyder and Vivienne Damon portray Sky and Sophie in “Mamma Mia” at West Springfield’s Majestic Theater Sept. 8 through Oct. 16. Lee Chambers

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Majestic Theater, 131 Elm St., opens its 25th season tonight with “Mamma Mia!” The show runs through Oct. 16.

This popular musical incorporates the music of pop group Abba in telling the story of Donna, a woman living a quiet life on a Greek island whose life is upended when her daughter Sophie becomes engaged. Never knowing the identity of her father, Sophie invites the three men who may be her dad to the wedding.

Evening performances take place Wednesday through Sunday with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

MUSIC: Little Theater brings Sep-tune-ber to Cheney Hall

MANCHESTER — Little Theatre of Manchester is closing out the summer with Sep-tune-ber, five weekends of concerts performed by five bands. The best of Motown, The Everly Brothers, The Carpenters, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin will be on the playlists. The series kicks off Friday,...
MANCHESTER, CT
worcestermag.com

Worcester musician Cara Brindisi to compete on 'The Voice'

Cara Brindisi has for years been a staple of the Worcester music scene, but now there's a chance she will reach a wider audience: According to a post the singer-songwriter made on Instagram, she'll be competing this season on the NBC televised singing competition, “The Voice.”. Brindisi made the...
WORCESTER, MA
wrsi.com

Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS

Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH.com

Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Entertainment
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
spectrumnews1.com

Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate

The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has been put on the market. The estate, which has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade is currently going for a whopping $23 million.
LEVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Majestic#A Quiet Life#Greek Island#Performing#Musical Theater#The Majestic Theater
MassLive.com

‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve

Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
GOSHEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Journal Inquirer

MACC food pantry charity walk, run Wednesday

MANCHESTER — The Manchester Area Conference of Churches will hold its fifth annual Fill the Freezer Walk on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and the walk starts at 6 p.m. The route begins at the takeout area for the Lucky Taco restaurant on Purnell Place, and ends at Labyrinth Brewery on Forest Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Register now for Manchester’s genealogy ‘road show’

MANCHESTER — The Town Clerk’s office will host an “Ancestors Road Show” on Saturday, Sept. 24, for individuals with an interest in their genealogy or family genealogy in general. The Connecticut Professional Genealogists Council will bring six genealogists to Town Hall for 25-minute, one-on-one consultations with...
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
PALMER, MA
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
286
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy