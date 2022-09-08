THEATER AND SHOWS: ‘Mamma Mia!’ opens the season at the Majestic

Sam Snyder and Vivienne Damon portray Sky and Sophie in “Mamma Mia” at West Springfield’s Majestic Theater Sept. 8 through Oct. 16. Lee Chambers

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Majestic Theater, 131 Elm St., opens its 25th season tonight with “Mamma Mia!” The show runs through Oct. 16.

This popular musical incorporates the music of pop group Abba in telling the story of Donna, a woman living a quiet life on a Greek island whose life is upended when her daughter Sophie becomes engaged. Never knowing the identity of her father, Sophie invites the three men who may be her dad to the wedding.

Evening performances take place Wednesday through Sunday with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.