Read full article on original website
Related
KXRO.com
COVID state of emergency to end; vaccine requirement for state workers to continue
Governor Jay Inslee announced that he intends to rescind all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and the state of emergency within the state by Oct. 31. According to the Governor, nearly three-quarters of the 85 COVID-19 emergency orders put in place have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care related orders will end Oct. 27.
KXRO.com
Weyerhaeuser closes permit/lease areas due to weather conditions
The Weyerhaeuser Recreation Team says that given the upcoming weather forecast, they have temporarily closed access to all Washington Permit Areas and Washington Lease Areas for two days. That closure runs through midnight on Saturday, September 10th. The permit areas affected by this are: Vail, Pe Ell North, Pe Ell...
KXRO.com
56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
Comments / 0