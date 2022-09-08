Read full article on original website
Popular steakhouse closes after 28 years in Atlantic City, NJ
There is a changing of the guard taking place at Caesars Atlantic City. The restaurant guard, that is. After nearly three decades, Nero's Italian Steakhouse closed its doors over Labor Day Weekend. Caesar's has two new high-profile eateries set to open soon, Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen and Nobu Japanese restaurant,...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Ocean City, NJ, Restaurant Closing After Ten Years
The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City Traffic Impact
The 6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon event will require motorists to be aware of the traffic impact that will be in effect this Saturday, September 10. The event competitors will race the shore and swim the bay, bike on a flat course and run on a flat course.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Good News, Cherry Hill, NJ…You’re Getting a BurgerFi!
A new and delicious burger restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill. It's called BurgerFi, and it'll be located off Kings Highway. Admittedly, I'm a burger snob. I am ride or die for Shake Shack, and there aren't many restaurants that live up to their burgers, but BurgerFi is one of them.
Pups take over N.J. water park for end of summer fun
The dogs at the Puppapalooza doggie pool party were all smiles and wags after having run of Morey’s Piers’ Raging Waters Water Park in Wildwood Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes cooled off from the late-summer sun sliding down a slide, running through water fountains, fetching a ball thrown into the water, wading through the water sniffing new friends.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Summer season finale weekend in Somers Point
“After a fabulous summer of free entertainment, ‘The Good Old Days’ weekend is upon us with one last phenomenal Atlanticare Concert on the beach in Somers Point,” shares Carmen Marotta of Tony Marts Presents. The Atlanticare Concert on the Beach begins Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, with a...
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
Famous N. Wildwood NJ Ice Cream Man Retires After 50 Years on the Beach
After five decades making the ice cream dreams of kids of all ages come true on the beach in North Wildwood, the man known as 'Unk Dunk' has pushed his cart for the last time. My N. Wildwood beach spot was always off 6th Ave., and I LIVED to see 'Unk Dunk' roll by with his ice cream truck.
Dream Big Jersey Shore You Have a Chance to Win 1 Million Dollars in New Jersey
What would you do with a million dollars? I think for many it would be to pay off the mortgage and get the home taken care of first. Having the security of owning your home is a great way to feel less stress heading into your retirement years. For us right now it's our number one priority, paying off the house.
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney debuting this afternoon immediately following today’s Eagles home opener, spoke to BUCKSCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
