Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Scotland can't score enough
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Scotland's battle with the Netherlands. It says a lot about Scotland’s star-crossed history...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
Duran Palacio's 2 goals lead Fire over Inter Miami 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Jhon Jader Duran Palacio scored two twice and Xherdan Shaqiri got his team-high fifth goal to lead the Chicago Fire over Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday. Duran Palacio scored his first goal for the Fire (9-13-8) in the 40th minute, assisted by Boris Sekulic. He added a goal in the 87th minute.
FOX Sports
Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless draw Saturday. Sporting KC (8-15-7) outshot the Dynamo (8-16-6) 20-11. These teams take to the pitch again Tuesday, with the Dynamo hosting the New...
FOX Sports
Rooney debuts 15-year-old in D.C.'s draw at Real Salt Lake
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Matai Akinmboni became the third-youngest player in Major League Soccer history in D.C. United's 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney started Akinmboni at 15 years, 328 days. The only younger players in MLS have been D.C.’s Freddy Adu (14 years, 334 days on April 3, 2004) and Vancouver’s Alphonso Davies (15 years, 327 days of July 16, 2016).
Comments / 0