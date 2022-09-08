ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Three downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure

By KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTdZA_0hn85apg00 The financial problems follow a report about the multiple problems facing the city core.

Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.

The hotels, which are all downtown, are the Hilton's flagship, which is near Southwest 6th and Broadway, along with The Duniway on Southwest Taylor and The Dossier on Southwest Alder.

The foreclosure news was first reported by Willamette Week.

The Hilton and Duniway hotels were owned by the same company, THI VI Portland LLC, while The Dossier was owned by Portland Hotel LLC, according to the documents.

The documents indicate the Hilton and Duniway's public auction will be on Sept. 13, while the public auction for The Dossier will be on Nov. 29.

It comes as more hotels raise the alarm over a two-fold issue in downtown Portland in a Travel Portland report , which cited a lack of office workers and corporate clients needing rooms and conference spaces along with the rise in vandalism, crime and homeless camps downtown throughout the pandemic.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland

It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor

The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
PORTLAND, OR
boomerpdx.com

PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN

To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Downtown Portland#Hotels#Foreclosure#Vandalism#Business Industry#Linus Business#Willamette Week#Thi Vi Portland Llc#Portland Hotel Llc#The Portland Tribune
linfield.edu

Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14

Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hazy air persists Sunday, Sept. 11, with slight improvements

Smoke from Oregon wildfires will remain in the Portland area, but danger has waned.Hazy air from wildfires in Oregon will persist in the Portland area Sunday, Sept. 11, but conditions have improved slightly from a day ago. Air quality was in the "moderate" range by Sunday morning in some areas, including Southeast Portland, Gresham and Beaverton, according to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality sensors. In other areas such as Northeast Portland and Hillsboro, the air was unhealthy for sensitive groups. Smoke will mostly remain aloft, according to National Weather Service officials, making it unlikely air quality will become hazardous for...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

TriMet FX buses running on cleaner-burning fuel

All TriMet diesel buses using renewable fuel as agency transitions to a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040.TriMet will open its first FX — Frequent Express — bus line between Portland and Gresham on Sunday, Sept. 18. Its new 60-foot articulated FX buses are bright green in color — and as green environmentally as you can get for a diesel bus. That's because all TriMet buses now run on much cleaner-burning fuel — R99 renewable diesel. R99 is a blend of 99% renewable and sustainable resources like natural fats, vegetable oils and greases, and just 1% petroleum. When TriMet first put...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WWEEK

As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties

Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti

Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Raimore Construction sets records with TriMet FX project

Portland-based, minority-led firm leads construction on the largest certified DBE contract in Oregon history. As the prime contractor for TriMet's Division Transit Project, Raimore Construction is the team on tap to improve safety along one of the most dangerous corridors in Portland. The construction company is now working on improving...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy