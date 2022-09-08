ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWVO0_0hn84pn800

( The Hill ) – Longtime CNN anchor and reporter Bernard Shaw died on Wednesday, the network announced.

Shaw, 82, retired from journalism in the early 2000s and was one of CNN’s original anchors when the network launched in the 1980s.

“He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement on Shaw’s passing. “Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

Trump special master ruling ‘troubling,’ legal experts say

Shaw was well known for his coverage of several major foreign conflicts, his moderation of a number of presidential debates, and other high-profile political events.

When Shaw signed off for the last time in 2000, he received a standing ovation from the CNN newsroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Found: Alligator, drugs, guns, money. But where’s the tiger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone “in New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YourErie

Dunkirk man arrested during early morning raid in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County. Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York. During the […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Johnstown man pleads guilty in large-scale meth distribution ring

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Friday, Sept. 9. Travis Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
YourErie

Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Cnn Newsroom#Anchors#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Motorcyclist injured after hitting parked car overnight in Lawrence Park

One person is injured after crashing their motorcycle in Lawrence Park overnight. It happened in the 800 block of Napier Ave. around 12:15 a.m. Friday. According to reports from the scene, a 29-year-old man was driving his motorcycle when he apparently lost control, hitting a parked car before crashing. Lawrence Park Police told us the […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Marsha Hunt, ’40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 […]
CELEBRITIES
YourErie

Warren Co. bride-to-be surprises grandmother in hospital

There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married. Normally a bride walks down the aisle, but this bride is walking down the hallway for an unexpected first look. “She looked like a glowing angel. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

DEP begins investigation at former Erie Coke Inc. property

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently began field activities as part of its environmental investigation at the former Erie Coke Inc. property at 925 E. Bay Drive in the City of Erie. This phase of the investigation will assess the extent of contaminants in soils, groundwater, surface water, and sediments at the site. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man arrested by PSP after allegedly assaulting Tidioute woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Tidioute man was arrested on Sept. 4 after allegedly assaulting a woman in Triumph Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Daniel Cuttler, 58, allegedly was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of harassment after PSP troopers responded to a disturbance at a residence at […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
YourErie

EHS student charged in fentanyl case moved to juvenile court

The student being charged in the Erie High School fentanyl case is being moved to juvenile court, after a recent admission to the charges. The 18-year-old student admitted to possessing fentanyl at school and is being charged with drug offense and reckless endangerment. According to the Erie Times-News, the student admitted to the charges and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy