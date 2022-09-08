ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston

It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters

Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston group packs ‘joy boxes’ for local hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members and some local celebrities gathered in a friendly competition to benefit local hospitals. The Spread Joy Foundation partnered with a local startup, Do Wicked Good, to put on the Spread Wicked Joy event. Over 40 volunteers sorted into teams aimed to pack as many “joy boxes” as possible in five hours to give to children at Boston hospitals. Each team raised money on social media.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston's British Consulate General Asks People To Leave Tributes Elsewhere

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Boston residents are mourning Queen Elizabeth II by leaving tributes at the British Consulate General in Cambridge, but the Consulate General asks they be left at other designated areas. After the news of the Queen's death, people began leaving cards, flowers, and mementos...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans

A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.9 WBLM

A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
thequincysun.com

‘Joe Finn Building’ Dedicated In Quincy Center

A newly renovated building with 22 units of affordable housing located in the heart of Quincy Center was dedicated Friday morning. The building, located at 1433 Hancock St., was named the Joe Finn Building in honor of Finn, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Quincy City Council.
QUINCY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street

WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.  Fairway Beef, a supplier to families...
WORCESTER, MA
country1025.com

It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!

Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
WALTHAM, MA

