BBC
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. English Football League games were due to take place on Friday and...
BBC
East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
BBC
Welsh football to resume after mark of respect following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Welsh football at all levels will resume on Tuesday. Weekend fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Wrexham at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday will go ahead after the National League confirmed their fixtures would resume from Monday.
BBC
William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
