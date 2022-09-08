Read full article on original website
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Joyce book a journey through city’s history
Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
The Spoke and Bird Opening Four New Locations in Chicago
Sites include Bridgeport, Printer's Row, Hyde Park, and Bronzeville
How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?
Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
947wls.com
Chicago chosen as the Top City for Beer Lovers
If you love beer and are in Chicago, you’re in the right place…. Website Home To Go has named the Top 17 U.S. Cities for Beer Lovers and at the top was Chicago. The website awarded points to cities based on the number of bars, breweries, beer prices, and accomidation prices.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
BET
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint
Actor Barton Fitzpatrick, most known for his role as Reg Taylor on The Chi, was the victim of an armed robbery. According to TMZ, Fitzpatrick, 27, was held up at gunpoint in West Chicago in the early morning of September 4. Law enforcement say the scene could’ve turned deadly.
buildingupchicago.com
900 Randolph is just cool
900 Randolph has been fun to watch. Nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary. But tall, sleek, and darn near topped out. The skip is numbered up to 34; there are at least six poured floors above the 34th floor. That puts it into the 40s. It’s a 43-story building I was told there would be no math, but even I know that only leaves a couple levels to go.
cohaitungchi.com
10 free things to do in Chicago this September
You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting neighborhood festivals, cultural celebrations, dance events, live music, free museum days, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for September 2022.
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according to a review of city payroll records over the past three years.
fox32chicago.com
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding
CHICAGO - Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas. This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning. Streets all over...
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
Concept of air taxis that cruise above heavy traffic to be tested in Chicago area next week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Picture this — getting to downtown Chicago from the northwest or southwest suburbs in under 20 minutes shaving hours off your commute.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, such a future might not be so far away. The concept of air taxis is flying into town next week. Air taxis take off like a helicopter, soar like an airplane — and cruise high above bumper-to-bumper traffic. A trip from Chicago to the helipad in southwest suburban Tinley Park is completed in just minutes.Next week, the concept of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles or eVTOLs, will...
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago House Music Festival and Conference
As the birthplace of house music, Chicago always celebrates and honors this influential art form. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference will bring the music, history and culture of house music into focus on September 15-18, 2022. The free events will feature a performance of house music stars in...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Chicago as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in America this year is Thursday, November...
Englewood first 'ag crawl' takes place on Sunday, showcasing urban produce
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You've likely heard of a bar crawl, but what about a "farm" crawl?It's happening in a part of Chicago you might not expect. As CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us, it's about exposing people to the growing world of urban agriculture. Tucked away on a dead-end street, near 71st and Stewart is Cedillo's Fresh Produce. "Where people can come and get lost from the city in the city. Carrots, beets, radishes." A place where the sound of the train meets the buzz of insects. "They're native plants. So this also helps with the ecosystem. And the bees are very...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
