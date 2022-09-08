Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street

BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street.

The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night.

Boston police have closed the area to pedestrian and vehicle traffic until further notice due to the buckled street.

Drone video taken by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a large section of the street that had caved in on top of the pipe.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission noted the owner of a building in the area is responsible for facilitating repairs.

The cause of the broken pipe remains under investigation.

The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45 p.m.

