Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN to begin administering updated COVID booster shots Monday

Lehigh Valley Health Network said its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will offer newly authorized and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines starting Monday, and scheduling is now open. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency use authorization last week for updated booster shots manufactured by...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A new jail could be coming to Berks County

READING, Pa. -- A new jail could be coming to Berks County. Berks Commissioners say they're holding an informal town hall to discuss the project later this month. It will be an hour-long hybrid session at the Services Center. It will also stream online on the county's Facebook page and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

More than 50 vendors at the Phillipsburg Railroad Festival

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Saturday marks the first-ever Phillipsburg Railroad Festival. It's happening this weekend in Warren County, New Jersey. The event will celebrate 170 years of rail in Phillipsburg and the town's prominence as a transportation hub. There will be more than 50 vendors, music, railroad historians, a free mini...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal motorcycle accident in Sugarloaf Twp.

SUGARLOAF TWP., Pa. -- A Kansas woman died after a motorcycle accident in Luzerne County. Eva Carey, 55, lost control and crashed her bike on I-80 east in Sugarloaf Township around 2 p.m. Friday, state police said. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton where she was pronounced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 shootings in downtown Reading leave 1 dead, 3 hurt

READING, Pa. - Gunshots rang out in downtown Reading three times on Sunday. Three shootings left one man dead, another critically wounded and two women injured. The first two shootings happened less than a half-hour apart early Sunday morning, but police do not believe they're related. The first happened around...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman convicted of stealing $100,000 from employer

SHILLINGTON, Pa. -- A woman has been convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from her employer. Vycky Marci worked for Shillington Social Quarters for more than a decade. She has been convicted of theft by unlawful taking and failure to make required disposition of funds. The county says her sentencing...
SHILLINGTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Drugs, stolen firearm seized in Reading-area search

READING, Pa. — A West Reading man was arrested on drug and firearm charges during the police search of his apartment. Reading police, state police and members of the Berks County district attorney's drug task force on Thursday served warrants to search Viccasey Garcia's apartment in the unit block of North Sixth Avenue in West Reading as well as another residence in the 1800 block of Scindo Court in Muhlenberg Township.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local woman trying to help people with mental health struggles with some compassion, the sun, and more than 100,000 sunflowers

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Across the road from Pappy's Orchard and Lisa's Kitchen in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, are thousands upon thousands of sunflowers. The bright flowers are doing more than just catching rays and attention. "Labyrinths have a calming effect, and then being in nature also has positive attributes like improving...
COOPERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought

READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire broke out in mixed-use building in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A fire broke out in a mixed-use building in Hazleton Friday night. The building housed a pawn shop and other businesses on the ground floor. There were apartments on the top floor. No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more developments.
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown water main break shuts down part of one street

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A possible water main break shut down part of one street in Allentown Friday night. Water could be seen pouring out onto North 4th and Green Streets around 10:40 p.m. Water crews were on scene. No word on if that road has reopened.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Large police presence spotted in Allentown Friday night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A large police presence in Allentown Friday night. Officers searched the area near American Parkway and West Gordon Street just after 10:00 p.m. It is still unclear what the officers were responding to. 69 News will bring you updates on air and online as more information becomes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police investigate shooting, victim dead on scene

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a residence on N 4th St. Police responded to a report about the shooting at 1:40 a.m. Victim Bruce Sellers, 57, died at the scene. There is no suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
READING, PA

