WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN to begin administering updated COVID booster shots Monday
Lehigh Valley Health Network said its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will offer newly authorized and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines starting Monday, and scheduling is now open. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency use authorization last week for updated booster shots manufactured by...
WFMZ-TV Online
A new jail could be coming to Berks County
READING, Pa. -- A new jail could be coming to Berks County. Berks Commissioners say they're holding an informal town hall to discuss the project later this month. It will be an hour-long hybrid session at the Services Center. It will also stream online on the county's Facebook page and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill Co. Firemen's Convention parade made its way through Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- The 68th annual Schuylkill County Firemen's Convention parade made its way through Shenandoah on Saturday. The parade included fire departments and marching units from several counties. The event coincided with the 125th anniversary of the Defender Hose Fire Company.
WFMZ-TV Online
More than 50 vendors at the Phillipsburg Railroad Festival
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Saturday marks the first-ever Phillipsburg Railroad Festival. It's happening this weekend in Warren County, New Jersey. The event will celebrate 170 years of rail in Phillipsburg and the town's prominence as a transportation hub. There will be more than 50 vendors, music, railroad historians, a free mini...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal motorcycle accident in Sugarloaf Twp.
SUGARLOAF TWP., Pa. -- A Kansas woman died after a motorcycle accident in Luzerne County. Eva Carey, 55, lost control and crashed her bike on I-80 east in Sugarloaf Township around 2 p.m. Friday, state police said. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton where she was pronounced...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Nazareth Together' event held to support inclusion after 'You Belong' signs sparked backlash
NAZARETH, Pa. -- Saturday, community members held an event called Nazareth Together, after receiving backlash for signs displayed around the borough. One group said the signs had a hidden, political agenda, but those who distributed them say that's not the case. "You belong and you matter here in Nazareth," said...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 shootings in downtown Reading leave 1 dead, 3 hurt
READING, Pa. - Gunshots rang out in downtown Reading three times on Sunday. Three shootings left one man dead, another critically wounded and two women injured. The first two shootings happened less than a half-hour apart early Sunday morning, but police do not believe they're related. The first happened around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman convicted of stealing $100,000 from employer
SHILLINGTON, Pa. -- A woman has been convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from her employer. Vycky Marci worked for Shillington Social Quarters for more than a decade. She has been convicted of theft by unlawful taking and failure to make required disposition of funds. The county says her sentencing...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
WFMZ-TV Online
Drugs, stolen firearm seized in Reading-area search
READING, Pa. — A West Reading man was arrested on drug and firearm charges during the police search of his apartment. Reading police, state police and members of the Berks County district attorney's drug task force on Thursday served warrants to search Viccasey Garcia's apartment in the unit block of North Sixth Avenue in West Reading as well as another residence in the 1800 block of Scindo Court in Muhlenberg Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local woman trying to help people with mental health struggles with some compassion, the sun, and more than 100,000 sunflowers
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Across the road from Pappy's Orchard and Lisa's Kitchen in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, are thousands upon thousands of sunflowers. The bright flowers are doing more than just catching rays and attention. "Labyrinths have a calming effect, and then being in nature also has positive attributes like improving...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought
READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire broke out in mixed-use building in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. -- A fire broke out in a mixed-use building in Hazleton Friday night. The building housed a pawn shop and other businesses on the ground floor. There were apartments on the top floor. No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more developments.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bridles and Badges event in Bethlehem to feature mounted patrol demonstration, barn tours
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Horses used by the Bethlehem Police Department will get to strut their stuff this weekend. Saturday is the fifth annual Bridles and Badges event at the Quandrant Private Wealth Stable Facility off East Langhorne Avenue. Crews are getting the horses and grounds ready for the festivities. Folks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown water main break shuts down part of one street
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A possible water main break shut down part of one street in Allentown Friday night. Water could be seen pouring out onto North 4th and Green Streets around 10:40 p.m. Water crews were on scene. No word on if that road has reopened.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds
READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Large police presence spotted in Allentown Friday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A large police presence in Allentown Friday night. Officers searched the area near American Parkway and West Gordon Street just after 10:00 p.m. It is still unclear what the officers were responding to. 69 News will bring you updates on air and online as more information becomes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police investigate shooting, victim dead on scene
READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a residence on N 4th St. Police responded to a report about the shooting at 1:40 a.m. Victim Bruce Sellers, 57, died at the scene. There is no suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
