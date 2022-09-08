Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Talks of staffing shortages, leadership and the Omicron variant with Dr. Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson, MD, serves as the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Dr. Anderson will serve on the "Emergency Excellence: Is Your ED Ready for the Next Crisis?" panel at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
beckershospitalreview.com
Loyola Medicine names Shana Jo Crews vice president
Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine has named Shana Jo Crews regional vice president of advocacy and government relations, according to a Sept. 9 release shared with Becker's. Ms. Crews most recently served as government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Illinois and Iowa, the release said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Atlanta Medical Center closure: What you need to know
Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System announced plans to end operations at the downtown Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, which sparked a strong response from state and local officials who raised concerns about the closure's impact on the community and other hospitals. Key details in the Atlanta Medical Center story:
