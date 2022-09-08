The U.S. stock market closed higher last week to fully recover from a Federal Reserve-induced slump earlier in the week. S&P 500 closed 3.65% higher to trade comfortably above the 4000 mark after bouncing off 3900 support. For this week, all eyes are set on tomorrow when BLS is due to release the CPI data for August. Analysts are calling for a negative reading on an MoM basis with the YoY reading expected to slip to 8.1%.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO