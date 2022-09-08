Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Metals Hedge For U.S. Fed Amid China COVID Backdrop
Traders trying to decide on right hedge ahead of Fed rate decision. China’s COVID outbreak continues to throttle market confidence. Bevy of consumer price index reports for August due this week. With slightly more than a week to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike, commodity traders are trying to...
investing.com
Consumer price index (CPI) watch
After several weeks of losses, global stocks bounced back last week on little new fundamental news, likely reflecting end-of-month rebalancing and profit taking from short sellers. If there was one possible fundamental reason, it was a couple of Fed speakers (Brainard and Mester) acknowledging that the aggressive pace of policy...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com
Risk-Off Mood Prevails. Could U.S. CPIs Change that?
Bitcoin witnessed a significant price movement over the past few days. Volatility in the cryptocurrency market is normal, but the price movement's direction surprised traders. Bitcoin saw a 13.28% increase since Friday, recording its strongest increase since July 2022. The price is now at a 24-day-high. Cryptocurrency is not the...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
investing.com
10 Headwinds For Markets
There are various drivers of the positive action. 1. Oil prices have been falling quite steeply (see chart below). This will help take pressure off the escalating inflation picture. After hitting a high of $120 a barrel in June, oil prices have declined by about 30% to the low $80's....
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
Overnight queue, strict rules for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state
Britons have a reputation for patiently waiting in line but the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state is likely to be unprecedented even by their standards. Like her mother's, Queen Elizabeth II's closed coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque, and people will file past on both sides to pay their respects.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Crude Oil Higher; Dollar Weakness, Ukraine Surge Help
Investing.com -- Oil prices stabilized Monday, helped by dollar weakness, although concerns remain about the outlook for demand given China’s COVID-19 woes and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe. By 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.9% higher at $87.53...
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com
Surging prices hit UK economic growth, raise recession risk
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by less than expected in July, raising the risk that it is already in a recession, with the sharp climb in energy tariffs hurting demand for electricity and a leap in the cost of materials hitting the construction sector. With inflation at a 40-year...
investing.com
Take Five: Navigating the energy shock
(Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package. Leaders across Europe are scrambling to keep the lights on and U.S. inflation data on Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
S&P 500 Earnings: You Have To Respect The Bear Case
After last week, the 2022 YTD return on the 60% / 40% benchmark portfolio is -12.78%, improved from the previous week’s -14.41 and improved from the week of June 17th’s -17.98%. The improvement in the 60% / 40% return, came entirely from the gain in the S&P 500...
investing.com
Here's What Three Top U.S. Strategists Have to Say About Stocks Right Now
The U.S. stock market closed higher last week to fully recover from a Federal Reserve-induced slump earlier in the week. S&P 500 closed 3.65% higher to trade comfortably above the 4000 mark after bouncing off 3900 support. For this week, all eyes are set on tomorrow when BLS is due to release the CPI data for August. Analysts are calling for a negative reading on an MoM basis with the YoY reading expected to slip to 8.1%.
In solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken through Edinburgh
EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
U.K.・
investing.com
MA Financial Group Ltd (MAF)
April 23 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX : * RESOLUTION 4 AT AGM SEEKS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO MA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD * INVESTMENT BANKING PARTNERSHIP... Feb 17 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX : * FINAL DIVIDEND 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE * FY NET PROFIT...
investing.com
EU cautious on Hungary's 'charm offensive' as billions of funds hang in balance -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to see more action from Hungary on stepping up anti-corruption safeguards before Brussels agrees to unlock EU funds, EU sources said. One source called Budapest's efforts to secure funds a "charm offensive" but said there had been no "immediate breakthrough" in talks on...
investing.com
Leaked Documents Show How Government Wants To Tackle Unemployment
On Wednesday, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) leaked discussion documents from the Presidency and the National Treasury. The IEJ criticised the documents for dismissing a Universal Basic Income Grant and for suggesting replacing the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant with conditional grant measures. The two documents –...
investing.com
Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (HPC)
EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highs Both Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is a consumer products company that markets and sells a range of liquid,...
investing.com
Nio Continues as Top China Pick at Deutsche Bank
A Deutsche Bank analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $39.00 price target on Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) following the company’s earnings release last week. The electric vehicle maker reported mostly solid 2Q results. EPS was ($1.34) missing Deutsche Bank's ($1.17) estimate. However, deliveries for the quarter were reported at 25,059 units, leading to revenue of 10.3 billion RMB, better than the consensus estimate of 9.8 billion RMB due to stronger ASP/mix.
Comments / 0