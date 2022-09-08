Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
seehafernews.com
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
wearegreenbay.com
Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
Wisconsin casinos are competing with Illinois for sports gamblers
It is the first full NFL season that sports betting will be legal in Wisconsin. It should mean big business but the biggest competition might be from across the border in Illinois.
seehafernews.com
Area Football Teams Ready for Week 4 Matchups
Two Rivers and Reedsville High School football teams both look to go to 4-0 this evening. The Raiders, who are unbeaten and unscored upon, welcome the Brillion Lions to Jerry Bonino Field for an EWC matchup. Hear play-by-play coverage of the Raiders and Lions starting at 6:45 p.m. on 97.1...
wtaq.com
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay house fire displaces 4, leaves $100k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on Mather Street in Green Bay has left 4 people without a home. According to a release the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday, around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and...
cw14online.com
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Nurse Practitioner, mother of 4, Rachael Cabral-Guevara running for State Senate
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Rachael Cabral-Guevara, candidate for State Senate District 19. Cabral-Guevara is running for the open Senate Seat vacated by Roger Roth. Rachael is a nurse practitioner who taught at the University of Oshkosh for 13 years and has...
WBAY Green Bay
Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday. Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives. The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal...
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
