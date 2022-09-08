ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

seehafernews.com

Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed

The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Area Football Teams Ready for Week 4 Matchups

Two Rivers and Reedsville High School football teams both look to go to 4-0 this evening. The Raiders, who are unbeaten and unscored upon, welcome the Brillion Lions to Jerry Bonino Field for an EWC matchup. Hear play-by-play coverage of the Raiders and Lions starting at 6:45 p.m. on 97.1...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wtaq.com

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay house fire displaces 4, leaves $100k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on Mather Street in Green Bay has left 4 people without a home. According to a release the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday, around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday. Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives. The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI

