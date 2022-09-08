ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (HPC)

EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is a consumer products company that markets and sells a range of liquid, tablet,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

MA Financial Group Ltd (MAF)

April 23 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX :* RESOLUTION 4 AT AGM SEEKS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO MA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD* INVESTMENT BANKING PARTNERSHIP... Feb 17 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX :* FINAL DIVIDEND 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE* FY NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX ATTRIBUTABLE...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
STOCKS
investing.com

Data Governance: Questions To Ask When Hiring

Do you plan to interview Data Governance Managers or Coordinators? Maybe it’s a new company role. The organization may be unfamiliar with data governance. This person may be a team member seeking a new challenge. Choose someone who suits the company’s culture. Answers to interview questions should assist you...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
investing.com

Data Literacy Training: How To Create A Learning Solution

Data has become the common language of technological progress as our society becomes increasingly dependent on technological innovations. As a result of this shift, many businesses have begun to place a greater emphasis on data collection and analysis. However, many people still don’t appreciate data literacy’s significance. To get there, it’s essential for businesses to provide their employees with data literacy training.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dubai grants regulatory approval for Blockchain.com office: Report

Blockchain wallet and cryptocurrency exchange platform Blockchain.com has reportedly secured regulatory approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, or VARA. According to a Friday report from Reuters, VARA signed an agreement which will allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai. The crypto firm currently operates several offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Singapore.
WORLD
investing.com

Interesting Week Ahead For Markets

This week will be interesting, with inflation data Tuesday and Wednesday and quadruple witching on Friday. There will be a lot of big Treasury auctions this week, which will move yields and stocks. The one wrinkle is that the VIX options expiration doesn’t take place until Wednesday, September 21.
STOCKS
investing.com

Why Immunocore Shares Dipped 22%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday

© Reuters. Why Immunocore Shares Dipped 22%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) shares climbed 71.9% to close at $2.20 on Friday after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash. GeoVax Labs, Inc....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bristol-Myers Squibb To $87? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Atlantic Equities raised the price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $83 to $87. Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 6.3% to $74.60 in pre-market trading. Wolfe Research boosted Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $204 to $211. Wolfe...
STOCKS
investing.com

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details

Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
STOCKS
investing.com

FedEx: KeyBanc Positive Into Earnings, Says Concerns are Discounted

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is due to report earnings later this month with the majority of analysts concerned about the challenging macro outlook and execution. Earlier this week, Citi analysts downgraded FDX shares to Neutral from Buy as macro headwinds are likely to challenge earnings growth. “We believe Ground volume has been...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Gaming Stock Extends Multi-Day Rally, Surges 21% In 3 Sessions: Details

Investing.com -- Shares of the gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Technologies (NS: NAZA ) continued their upward rally for the third consecutive session on Monday, rising over 7% in early trade. The stock was last seen trading 5% higher at Rs 772/share and has zoomed 21% in the past...
STOCKS
investing.com

Industry leaders to discuss a sustainable increase in mining during IMARC

A greener future will require more mining than ever before, meaning collaboration and the adoption of new technologies across the industry’s entire value chain is no longer an option, but a necessity. This will be among the key challenges being addressed by industry leaders and innovators at the International...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Take Five: Navigating the energy shock

(Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package. Leaders across Europe are scrambling to keep the lights on and U.S. inflation data on Tuesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

