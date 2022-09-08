Read full article on original website
Related
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility
Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com
Jury rules that St. Paul man should receive $56 million in negligence lawsuit
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million...
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
KIMT
Iowa, Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday in memory of 9/11 attacks
KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – The Governors of Iowa and Minnesota have ordered U.S. and state flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks. The proclamation by Governor Tim Walz reads “September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist...
Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar
After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight. Scanner traffic suggests...
"We're at a breaking point": St. Paul Fire chief asks for additional $3.8M in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is requesting nearly $4 million in relief from the city in 2023.Chief Butch Inks made his case to St. Paul City Council Wednesday, emphasizing that the department is doing more than ever before with only slightly higher staffing levels.Inks is proposing a $74,509,998 budget for 2023 – an increase of 5.5 percent. The changes to the general fund would include adding an additional nine staff members, including two fire investigators and a new deputy chief of alternate response.The moves are presented in part to relieve a staff that is responding to...
boreal.org
Minnesota fall 2022 COVID hospitalization and death predictions
Photo: FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)
nomadlawyer.org
Minneapolis: 7 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In Minneapolis, Minne
There are plenty of things to see and do in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The city has a rich history and is home to some of the country’s best sports teams. If you like basketball, there are several different professional and college teams that call Minneapolis home. Visitors can visit the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium to catch a game or cheer on their team.
Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul
Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Wednesday filed charges against the Minneapolis man accused in the quintuple shooting that left three people dead last week in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul. Antonio D. Wright, 41, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of...
Comments / 2