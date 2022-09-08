ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility

Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
#The Hospitals#National Nurses United#Allina Health#Healthpartners#Essentia Health#Children#North Memorial Health#The Star Tribune Sept 7
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
MIX 108

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

"We're at a breaking point": St. Paul Fire chief asks for additional $3.8M in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is requesting nearly $4 million in relief from the city in 2023.Chief Butch Inks made his case to St. Paul City Council Wednesday, emphasizing that the department is doing more than ever before with only slightly higher staffing levels.Inks is proposing a $74,509,998 budget for 2023 – an increase of 5.5 percent. The changes to the general fund would include adding an additional nine staff members, including two fire investigators and a new deputy chief of alternate response.The moves are presented in part to relieve a staff that is responding to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota fall 2022 COVID hospitalization and death predictions

Photo: FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)
MINNESOTA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Minneapolis: 7 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In Minneapolis, Minne

There are plenty of things to see and do in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The city has a rich history and is home to some of the country’s best sports teams. If you like basketball, there are several different professional and college teams that call Minneapolis home. Visitors can visit the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium to catch a game or cheer on their team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

