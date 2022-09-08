Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical groups warn of patient safety risks post-Roe
State abortion laws are limiting patients' access to medically necessary drugs and hindering clinicians from using their professional judgment, four medical groups said in a joint statement Sept. 8. The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association cited several examples in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth provider Genome Medical lays off 23 employees; founder exits
Genome Medical, a genomics-based telehealth provider that has partnered with hospitals, has laid off 23 employees while its founder and CEO has exited. "To fully realize its strategic plan and meet the needs of its growing patient volume, Genome Medical is realigning its company priorities and streamlining company operations to focus on its core operations for genetic services," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic + interoperability: 7 notes
Epic has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months. Nearly 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics use Epic EHR, and the ability to interoperate with other systems will ensure clinicians have the most updated information possible to care for patients. Seven points:. 1. Epic started...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS, Amazon, UnitedHealth using primary care to remake healthcare
Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are utilizing upstart companies that provide primary care, virtual care and in-home care to try to buy their way into disrupting the healthcare industry, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 9. Because the U.S. health system rewards more expensive procedures, medical students prefer to become...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
How far patients will drive for the best medical care prices
More than 80 percent of respondents said they would stay within 50 miles when seeking out the best medical care price, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Cerner president to lead digital health company
Former Cerner President Donald Trigg was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health, now known as Apree Health. Mr. Trigg will help the company build an integrated digital navigation and advanced primary care model, according to a Sept. 8 press release. Prior to becoming CEO of Apree Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Vanderbilt Health forms patient capacity command center
Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health has developed a new patient capacity command center to aid amid high patient volumes and staffing shortages throughout its network. The center will research capacity constraints that could affect hospital's ability to care for all patients quickly and equally. The pandemic has had a major impact...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why hospitals are creating health center 'look-alikes'
A Kaiser Health News analysis of federal data published Sept. 9 highlights an increasing trend among hospitals — establishing independent, nonprofit health center "look-alikes" for primary care patients to improve their financial picture. Federally qualified health center look-alikes, as designated by the federal government, deliver primary care services to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions
From Panacea Healthcare Solutions acquiring two companies, to R1 RCM's completed acquisition of CloudMed, here are eight revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:. 1. Tech-enabled out-of-network payment integrity platform Collect Rx is joining revenue cycle management company Wakefield & Associates. Collect Rx assists customers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Most rural hospital closures from 2010 to 2021 happened in states that didn't expand Medicaid
Low reimbursement, staffing shortages, low patient volumes and regulatory barriers were among the causes of 136 rural hospitals closing between 2010 and 2021, according to a Sept. 8 report by the American Hospital Association. Of those closures, 73 were full closures and 63 were converted closures. "While many hospitals and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cedars-Sinai Cancer names director for diversity, inclusion and strategy
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Cancer appointed James Turkson, PhD, director for diversity, inclusion and strategy. Dr. Turkson will use big data and innovative technology to identify and address ethnic and racial disparities in cancer biology and treatment, and bring awareness and care to underserved groups. Previously, Dr. Turkson served as an...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA warns of potential clip lock issues on mitral valve devices
The FDA and Abbott are alerting healthcare providers about potential clip lock malfunctions with MitraClip Clip Delivery Systems, a heart valve repair device manufactured by Abbott. Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction on Sept. 8 about the clip lock malfunction. The malfunction has been observed before and after clip...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study: Google deep learning detects tuberculosis as well as humans
Google's deep learning technology can detect tuberculosis on par with real-life radiologists, according to a Sept. 6 study in the journal Radiology. The deep learning system, trained in disease detection, scanned 165,174 chest radiographs from 22,284 patients in four countries. In detecting active tuberculosis, its sensitivity was higher (88 percent versus 75 percent) and its specificity was "noninferior" (79 percent versus 84 percent) compared to nine India-based radiologists, the Google-funded study found. It also reduced costs by 40 percent to 80 percent per tuberculosis-positive patient.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon to cut 395 healthcare jobs
Amazon will lay off 159 Amazon Care employees starting Dec. 1, CNBC reported Sept. 9. Additionally, 236 employees from standalone company Care Medical will be laid off, according to two Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings submitted on Sept. 8 in Washington state. The Care Medical clinicians were in charge...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves Botox competitor
The FDA approved Revance Therapeutics' Daxxify, an anti-wrinkle drug and Botox competitor, Sept. 7. The manufacturer hoped for an approval date of November 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a June 2021 inspection that discovered quality control and cell bank problems delayed the process. The drug, which is delivered by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trinity Health's mega deal: 5 things to know
Trinity Health is the sole owner of MercyOne Health System after acquiring CommonSpirit Health's share of the Iowa-based health system. 1. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health completed the acquisition of MercyOne in September, about five months after entering into an agreement with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. 2. The transaction was one of...
beckershospitalreview.com
US records millionth organ transplant
The U.S. reached a historic medical milestone Sept. 9, recording its millionth organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. The milestone comes sixty-eight years after the first successful organ transplant occurred at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital in 1954, according to ABC News. UNOS did not disclose where the millionth transplant occurred or who the patient was.
beckershospitalreview.com
Which industries pay chief information security officers the most?
While chief information security officers in the U.S. make an average of $584,000, up from $509,000 last year, their pay varies widely depending on their industry, according to an annual CISO survey by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. Here is the average total cash compensation (base and bonus) by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan Medicine to launch new online talent management platform
Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine is partnering with AI-powered Cornerstone to develop an online talent management platform. The new talent management platform, dubbed Cornerstone Learning, is set to launch in November, according to a Sept. 7 press release. The new platform will replace Michigan Medicine's current platform MLearing. The new platform...
beckershospitalreview.com
Children's Health to build 100-bed pediatric inpatient mental health unit
Dallas-based Children's Health will create a new 100-bed pediatric unit at Texas State Psychiatric Hospital for children and adolescents. Texas State Psychiatric Hospital is an adult facility being constructed through a partnership between Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas HHS Commission. The new hospital will have 200 adult...
Comments / 0