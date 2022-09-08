ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle

BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - A hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Balmoral Castle, her home in the Scottish Highlands, on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough By Reuters - Sep 12, 2022. By Jennifer Rigby...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Subsidiaries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Great Southern Copper Plc#La Serena#Especularita
investing.com

Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
BUSINESS
investing.com

From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up

From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. The Fed,...
MARKETS
investing.com

King Charles to join procession of queen's coffin in Scotland

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - King Charles will meet lawmakers in parliament in London on Monday before flying to Edinburgh to join his siblings in a solemn procession when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth is taken to the city's historic cathedral. The new monarch will also join senior royals for...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
MARKETS
investing.com

Consumer price index (CPI) watch

After several weeks of losses, global stocks bounced back last week on little new fundamental news, likely reflecting end-of-month rebalancing and profit taking from short sellers. If there was one possible fundamental reason, it was a couple of Fed speakers (Brainard and Mester) acknowledging that the aggressive pace of policy...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dubai grants regulatory approval for Blockchain.com office: Report

Blockchain wallet and cryptocurrency exchange platform Blockchain.com has reportedly secured regulatory approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, or VARA. According to a Friday report from Reuters, VARA signed an agreement which will allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai. The crypto firm currently operates several offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Singapore.
WORLD
investing.com

Asian Stocks Turn Risk-On Ahead of U.S. CPI Reading

Investing.com-- Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation is cooling, with battered technology stocks gaining the most. Weakness in the U.S. dollar , as it retreated further from 20-year highs, also benefited risk appetite. But a market holiday in Hong Kong and China kept trading volumes in the region largely muted.
STOCKS
investing.com

Global Markets Extended Gains on Friday

Wall Street extended gains on Friday as investors bought beaten down shares, shrugging off hawkish commentary from key central banks and concerns about the economic outlook. Led by tech and growth shares, Reuters reported that “the gains followed a sharp sell-off that began in mid-August, triggered by concerns about the impact of tighter monetary policies and signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.”
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; U.K. GDP Growth Disappoints

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Monday, helped by the substantial territorial gains made by Ukrainian troops over the weekend, even in the face of weak U.K. growth data. At 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 1.4% higher, CAC 40 futures in France climbed...
STOCKS
investing.com

Google gets in on Ethereum Merge excitement with nifty easter egg

As a sign of support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge, tech juggernaut Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is marking the time left until the upgrade with a new countdown timer. Typing any variation of "Ethereum Merge" or "The Merge" into the search engine shows a countdown ticker, with the estimated time left until the Merge based on the current difficulty, hash rate, and merge difficulty.
FLORIDA STATE
investing.com

State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter

Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets according to megabank State Street (NYSE:STT). Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sept. 11, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State...
STOCKS
investing.com

Industry leaders to discuss a sustainable increase in mining during IMARC

A greener future will require more mining than ever before, meaning collaboration and the adoption of new technologies across the industry’s entire value chain is no longer an option, but a necessity. This will be among the key challenges being addressed by industry leaders and innovators at the International...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy