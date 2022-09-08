Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation
© Reuters. Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation. Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has recorded its best gold results to date at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. The company has included gold in its...
investing.com
Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle
BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - A hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Balmoral Castle, her home in the Scottish Highlands, on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough By Reuters - Sep 12, 2022. By Jennifer Rigby...
U.K.・
investing.com
Blue Star Helium progresses permitting of helium wells in Las Animas County, Colorado
Blue Star Helium progresses permitting of helium wells in Las Animas County, Colorado. Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is making progress with permitting of helium wells in Las Animas County of Colorado and four development well locations at Galactica/Pegasus are set for approval hearing this week. The Colorado Oil...
investing.com
DTE Energy Plans To Raise Rates: Will These 2 High Yielding Investments Do The Same?
© Reuters. DTE Energy Plans To Raise Rates: Will These 2 High Yielding Investments Do The Same?. As of March 1, 2022, the utilities sector began outpacing the S&P 500, and is currently up 10.83% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down 11.67%. On January 19, 2022, DTE Energy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Elixir Energy spuds first well for Nomgon IX coal bed methane pilot production program in Mongolia
Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has spudded the first of two wells for pilot production in the wholly-owned Nomgon IX coal bed methane (CBM) production sharing contract (PSC) in Mongolia. Two pilot wells, Nomgon-8 and Nomgon-9, will be drilled by contractor Major Drilling Group to reach a total depth of about...
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com
From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up
From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. The Fed,...
investing.com
King Charles to join procession of queen's coffin in Scotland
EDINBURGH (Reuters) - King Charles will meet lawmakers in parliament in London on Monday before flying to Edinburgh to join his siblings in a solemn procession when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth is taken to the city's historic cathedral. The new monarch will also join senior royals for...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
investing.com
Consumer price index (CPI) watch
After several weeks of losses, global stocks bounced back last week on little new fundamental news, likely reflecting end-of-month rebalancing and profit taking from short sellers. If there was one possible fundamental reason, it was a couple of Fed speakers (Brainard and Mester) acknowledging that the aggressive pace of policy...
investing.com
Dubai grants regulatory approval for Blockchain.com office: Report
Blockchain wallet and cryptocurrency exchange platform Blockchain.com has reportedly secured regulatory approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, or VARA. According to a Friday report from Reuters, VARA signed an agreement which will allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai. The crypto firm currently operates several offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Singapore.
investing.com
European Gas Prices Fall as Ukrainian Gains Raise Hopes for End to War
Investing.com -- European natural gas prices fell at the open on Monday as big gains on the battlefield for Ukraine raised hopes for a quick end to the war and to the destructive mutual economic blockade between the West and Russia. By 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT), the front-month October TTF...
investing.com
Asian Stocks Turn Risk-On Ahead of U.S. CPI Reading
Investing.com-- Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation is cooling, with battered technology stocks gaining the most. Weakness in the U.S. dollar , as it retreated further from 20-year highs, also benefited risk appetite. But a market holiday in Hong Kong and China kept trading volumes in the region largely muted.
investing.com
Global Markets Extended Gains on Friday
Wall Street extended gains on Friday as investors bought beaten down shares, shrugging off hawkish commentary from key central banks and concerns about the economic outlook. Led by tech and growth shares, Reuters reported that “the gains followed a sharp sell-off that began in mid-August, triggered by concerns about the impact of tighter monetary policies and signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.”
investing.com
European Stocks Higher; U.K. GDP Growth Disappoints
Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Monday, helped by the substantial territorial gains made by Ukrainian troops over the weekend, even in the face of weak U.K. growth data. At 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 1.4% higher, CAC 40 futures in France climbed...
The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World
COVID-19 infection will be one of the top five causes of death in America this year.
investing.com
Google gets in on Ethereum Merge excitement with nifty easter egg
As a sign of support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge, tech juggernaut Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is marking the time left until the upgrade with a new countdown timer. Typing any variation of "Ethereum Merge" or "The Merge" into the search engine shows a countdown ticker, with the estimated time left until the Merge based on the current difficulty, hash rate, and merge difficulty.
investing.com
State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter
Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets according to megabank State Street (NYSE:STT). Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sept. 11, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State...
investing.com
Industry leaders to discuss a sustainable increase in mining during IMARC
A greener future will require more mining than ever before, meaning collaboration and the adoption of new technologies across the industry’s entire value chain is no longer an option, but a necessity. This will be among the key challenges being addressed by industry leaders and innovators at the International...
investing.com
FIVE at FIVE AU: Petrol price drops with the price of crude oil; retailers want to open on national day of mourning; ASX rises
The S&P/ASX200 gained 69.50 points or 1.01% to 6,963.70, crossing above its 20-day moving average. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.63%, but is down 6.46% for the last year to date. The top-performing stocks were Nickel Industries Ltd up 6.98% and Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR)...
Comments / 0