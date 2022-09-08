Read full article on original website
Related
Some striking Pennsylvania healthcare workers reach agreement
Striking healthcare workers in Luzerne County, Pa., have reached a tentative agreement at some facilities operated by Lake Mary, Fla.-based Priority Healthcare and Edison, N.J.-based Comprehensive Healthcare, according to a Sept. 9 report from WNEP-TV. Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania went on strike Sept. 2, demanding better working conditions and...
Kaiser names COO of foundation tasked with restructuring Colorado, Washington markets
Binesh Batra, MD, has been named COO of the medical foundation that is creating a single enterprise organization in Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Colorado and Washington state markets, according to a leadership announcement shared with Becker's Sept. 9. As COO, Dr. Batra will report to the foundation CEO, once that...
Healthcare workers rally in Los Angeles seeking statewide increased minimum wage
Healthcare workers represented by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West rallied in Los Angeles on Friday, seeking a statewide minimum wage increase to $25 an hour in California, according to a Sept. 9 report from the Los Angeles Daily News. The workers say momentum is building after the city councils of Los...
Children's Health to build 100-bed pediatric inpatient mental health unit
Dallas-based Children's Health will create a new 100-bed pediatric unit at Texas State Psychiatric Hospital for children and adolescents. Texas State Psychiatric Hospital is an adult facility being constructed through a partnership between Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas HHS Commission. The new hospital will have 200 adult...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming health system switches to Oracle Cerner EHR
Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor, The Sundance Times reported Sept. 8. After employees were unhappy with their previous EHR, the district narrowed its search to three vendors, according to the story. However, one of them was too expensive and the other didn't sell to critical access hospitals and wanted the medical district to partner with a larger health system such as Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.
New York declares polio a state emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sept. 9 declared a state of emergency amid evidence that polio is spreading in communities around the state. The move unlocks federal resources to help the state respond and boost vaccination rates. Under the declaration, pharmacists, emergency medical personnel and midwives can now administer...
Merit Health to close Mississippi's only burn center
Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss., plans to close the state's only burn center on Oct. 14, the Clarion Ledger reported Sept. 8. The JMS Burn & Reconstructive Center includes 13 intensive care rooms, 20 burn stepdown unit rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. Once the center closes on Oct. 14, burn patients will be redirected to Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.), Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., or USA Health in Mobile, Ala.
