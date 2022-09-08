ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Some striking Pennsylvania healthcare workers reach agreement

Striking healthcare workers in Luzerne County, Pa., have reached a tentative agreement at some facilities operated by Lake Mary, Fla.-based Priority Healthcare and Edison, N.J.-based Comprehensive Healthcare, according to a Sept. 9 report from WNEP-TV. Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania went on strike Sept. 2, demanding better working conditions and...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Children's Health to build 100-bed pediatric inpatient mental health unit

Dallas-based Children's Health will create a new 100-bed pediatric unit at Texas State Psychiatric Hospital for children and adolescents. Texas State Psychiatric Hospital is an adult facility being constructed through a partnership between Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas HHS Commission. The new hospital will have 200 adult...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moose Lake, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Society
beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming health system switches to Oracle Cerner EHR

Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor, The Sundance Times reported Sept. 8. After employees were unhappy with their previous EHR, the district narrowed its search to three vendors, according to the story. However, one of them was too expensive and the other didn't sell to critical access hospitals and wanted the medical district to partner with a larger health system such as Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.
SUNDANCE, WY
beckershospitalreview.com

New York declares polio a state emergency

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sept. 9 declared a state of emergency amid evidence that polio is spreading in communities around the state. The move unlocks federal resources to help the state respond and boost vaccination rates. Under the declaration, pharmacists, emergency medical personnel and midwives can now administer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Merit Health to close Mississippi's only burn center

Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss., plans to close the state's only burn center on Oct. 14, the Clarion Ledger reported Sept. 8. The JMS Burn & Reconstructive Center includes 13 intensive care rooms, 20 burn stepdown unit rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. Once the center closes on Oct. 14, burn patients will be redirected to Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.), Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., or USA Health in Mobile, Ala.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy