Hunt County, TX

eparisextra.com

Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for another month

In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of September. In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott

A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
TEXAS STATE
Business
fox26houston.com

Utility assistance available for households behind on power bills

HOUSTON - A tsunami of utility shutoffs is expected across the country, as millions of households have fallen behind on utility bills amid higher prices and the heatwave. 20 million households nationwide are behind on utility bills, by an average of $792, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
HOUSTON, TX
wcsjnews.com

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Busing of Migrants From Texas is Disgusting

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the busing of migrants from Texas is disgusting and needs to stop. Governor Pritzker says his staff has been in contact with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, calling staff there “wholly uncooperative.”. Governor Pritzker says Illinois will ensure that migrants being bused to...
TEXAS STATE
checkoutdfw.com

These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.

McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
DENTON, TX
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas now has lowest gas prices in the nation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, according to a new report from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide gas price average is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 13 cents lower than last week. The national...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children

In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
TEXAS STATE

