9/11 Memorial at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The City of Kennewick reminds the community of the 9/11 memorial located at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex. The memorial is open to the community all day on September 11 and the city encourages people to visit and remember the events of 9/11. Kennewick is one...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
2022 Pasco Fiery Foods Festival takes place at Peanuts Park
PASCO, Wash.- The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival at Peanuts Park in Pasco was quite the turnout. Several food vendors were set up for the fun and entertainment celebrating Hispanic Heritage. The Fiery Farmer's Market included salsa tasting, live music and you guessed it, a spicy pepper eating contest. The Mayor...
Benton City Daze this weekend
BENTON CITY, Wash.- Benton City Daze 2022 is this weekend, September, 9th, through the 11th. The community celebration, sponsored by the Benton City Chamber of Commerce, will feature live music and a dancing horse competition on Friday night. There will be a parade on Saturday, as well as a pageant,...
An absolutely mind-boggling, fantastic, bewildering experience in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Commercial hot air ballooning is back to the valley and the conditions to fly have been nothing short of perfect. According to Seattle Ballooning, other than sponsoring a balloon during festivals, there haven’t been any opportunities to get out and sail the sky in years.
Business Updates – September 2022
To submit news about a new business opening, business move or name change, go to: tcjournal.biz/business-listing. Q Home Loans Tri-Cities has opened at 8202 W. Quinault Ave, Suite B. Contact: 509-554-2611; qhomeloans.com/tri-cities. MOVED. Tri-Cities Water Store has moved to 6510 W. Okanogan Ave., Kennewick. Southridge Dental has moved to 2431...
Donate to help the hungry in Tri-Cities without denting your own food budget
“We wanted to find a fun way to reward people for their generosity.”
Darigold Breaks Ground on $600 Million Facility in Tri-Cities
Darigold Inc. broke ground on Sept. 8 at the site of its future Pasco, Wash., production facility, slated to open in early 2024. The $600 million facility will process roughly 8 million pounds of milk per day when fully operational. The milk will come from more than 100 dairy farms in surrounding communities, the company said in a press release.
Is Breathtaking 5 Bedroom Pasco Home The Best Deal In Tri-Cities?
This huge Pasco home has to be the best deal in Tri-Cities with over 3,600 square feet! It has a theater room, 4 car garage, 20-foot ceilings, and sits on over a half-acre of land! If you get moving today, it can be yours for only $226 per Sq Ft!
Corn, sausages and pretzels — ever popular Sausage Fest back to serving up family fun
“Named one of the best community events, this is also the third-largest gathering in the Tri-Cities.”
Darigold breaks ground in Pasco
PASCO – Darigold has officially broke ground on its new multi-million dollar dairy production facility in Pasco. The farmer-owned dairy co-op will be able to process nearly eight million pounds of milk per day, which is supplied by more than 100 family-owned dairy farms in and around the valley. The facility will also need to employ about 200 people from the Pasco area to be fully operational. In total, Darigold officials said this facility will eventually create more than 1,000 onsite and indirect supply chain and service jobs.
NASA's Kayla Barron to speak in Richland on Sept, 15th
RICHLAND, Wash.- NASA astronaut and Richland High graduate Kayla Barron will speak at the Richland public library on Thursday, September, 15th, at 7 p.m. The free event is part of the Community Lecture Series presented by the CBC Arts Center. Space for the lecture is limited and guests will be...
Middle Eastern bakery opens in Tri-Cities + A celebration for new food truck plaza
The new food truck plaza celebrates its grand opening this weekend, starting Friday.
Changing of the Guard to take place at Kennewick Sept. 11 memorial
KENNEWICK – Sunday, September 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The City of Kennewick is one of the few communities in the entire U.S. that received a piece of steel from the World Trade Center in the wake of the attacks. That steel is now a memorial that represents the lives of the thousands of people who lost their lives, sacrificed their lives for others and who live with the immense loss of a loved one. It also represents an opportunity for those to learn about what happened that day and how it changed and shaped the United States and how it is today.
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Pendleton man combats wildfire with neighbor’s tractor
PENDLETON — Jeff Hemphill, director of the Happy Canyon Night Show, was at the Happy Canyon grounds preparing for upcoming festivities when his brother, Pilot Rock Fire Chief Brian Hemphill called with news.
