Grays Harbor County, WA

Chronicle

Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot

Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
CHEHALIS, WA
ghscanner.com

Aberdeens First Round-About to Open Sept. 14th

The City of Aberdeen says it is opening up traffic to the new round-about this coming week on September 14th. After five months of work, the improvements to the Market Street and F Street intersection are nearing completion. Portions of the intersection were closed in April and the entire intersection was closed in June to construct the five leg roundabout. The project team is pleased to announce that opening the intersection will occur about three weeks early!
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
KXRO.com

56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
LONG BEACH, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco

Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
ILWACO, WA
thurstontalk.com

Valencia Avenue: Olympia Street Once Memorialized Tragic 1906 Shipwreck

The Pacific Northwest Coast has often been called “The Graveyard of the Pacific.” In January 1906 the area claimed the passenger steamer Valencia. This wreck has been called the most tragic maritime disaster in the region’s history. An Olympia street – Valencia Avenue – named to memorialize the ship has since been renamed.
OLYMPIA, WA
