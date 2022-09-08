Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot
Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
ghscanner.com
Aberdeens First Round-About to Open Sept. 14th
The City of Aberdeen says it is opening up traffic to the new round-about this coming week on September 14th. After five months of work, the improvements to the Market Street and F Street intersection are nearing completion. Portions of the intersection were closed in April and the entire intersection was closed in June to construct the five leg roundabout. The project team is pleased to announce that opening the intersection will occur about three weeks early!
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
police1.com
Social media post by Wash. police about relaxed drug laws ignites debate
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Police Department turned to Facebook Sept. 1 to show the public a situation they encountered where two suspects appeared to be passed out in a car after smoking fentanyl. "We really just want to let people know that this is not only...
KXRO.com
56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco
Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
‘Multiple fatalities, serious injuries’ in crash on US 101 near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — A crash involving “multiple fatalities and serious injuries” blocked US 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles on US 101 near Wallace...
thurstontalk.com
Valencia Avenue: Olympia Street Once Memorialized Tragic 1906 Shipwreck
The Pacific Northwest Coast has often been called “The Graveyard of the Pacific.” In January 1906 the area claimed the passenger steamer Valencia. This wreck has been called the most tragic maritime disaster in the region’s history. An Olympia street – Valencia Avenue – named to memorialize the ship has since been renamed.
Chronicle
2,100 Marijuana Plants Seized, Seven People Arrested in Two Drug Busts Near Adna on Thursday
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Enforcement Team arrested seven people and seized approximately 2,100 marijuana plants between two properties after it executed search warrants in the Adna area Thursday morning. At 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, the two law enforcement agencies executed search...
Chronicle
Sirens: Wheelchair Ramps Stolen; Girl, 13, Arrested for Threats With Scissors; Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash
• A small safe was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 400 block of West Pear Street at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 8. • A vehicle reportedly sustained damage while parked in a parking lot of a business in the 400 block of West Pear Street when somebody forced their way into the vehicle. The incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $500K for Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Woman and Children at Gunpoint
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a woman and three children at gunpoint on Wednesday. Jaime N. Gutierrez, 27, is accused of pointing a gun to the woman’s head while her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 8 years old, were present.
