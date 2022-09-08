ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Weyerhaeuser closes permit/lease areas due to weather conditions

The Weyerhaeuser Recreation Team says that given the upcoming weather forecast, they have temporarily closed access to all Washington Permit Areas and Washington Lease Areas for two days. That closure runs through midnight on Saturday, September 10th. The permit areas affected by this are: Vail, Pe Ell North, Pe Ell...
ABERDEEN, WA
56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
LONG BEACH, WA

