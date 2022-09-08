Read full article on original website
Inhabitat.com
Oneka Water desalinates water without energy or toxic waste
What do you get when you combine the natural movement of the ocean with desalination technology? Freshwater without the need for electricity. It’s automatic, environmentally friendly and delivered via a company called Oneka. Desalination is nothing new. However, adoption has been slow due to cost, the need for desalination...
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
Water Can Separate Into 2 Different Liquids. We Just Got Closer to Knowing Why
The dazzling beauty of a snowflake is testament to the amazing shapes water can form below freezing point. Placed under pressure, the elegant dance of the H2O molecule contorts into something bizarre at super chilly temperatures, virtually tying themselves in knots to avoid transforming into ice. Researchers from the University...
Phys.org
Sandcastle engineering: A geotechnical engineer explains how water, air and sand create solid structures
If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
International Business Times
In A First, Microplastics Found in Water Trapped In Plant Leaves
Microplastics are a relatively new addition to the environment, but within a short span, they have come to be found in every ecosystem on Earth. In a first for the scientific community, a team of researchers has found microplastics in water trapped in plant leaf axils. In a study published...
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Find That Reintroducing Bison Into Grasslands Will Increase Plant Diversity
Research performed by Kansas State University discovered that restoring bison, a once dominating grazer, increases plant variety in a tallgrass prairie. The study, which included more than 30 years of data from the Konza Prairie Biological Station, was just published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, or PNAS.
The Woodland Plant That Needs No Sunlight
It looks like a mushroom but is actually a flowering plant. It is nearly translucent and contains no chlorophyll. It needs no sunlight to survive. So, what is this strange plant found in almost every state in the USA? Chances are, you've never seen or heard of this mysterious plant - but it may be growing in a dark shady spot near you!
Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Whether to spend money on outer space exploration or to apply it to solve serious problems on Earth, like climate change and food shortages, is a contentious debate. But one argument in favor of space exploration highlights benefits that do, in fact, help study, monitor and address serious concerns like climate change and food production.
ohmymag.co.uk
Toilet-to-tap: We could be drinking toilet water in the future
Some swear by supermarket water from glass bottles, others prefer tap water. In the UK, the water shortage could soon lead to resorting to very special measures - which come from the toilet. This is possible because of the toilet-to-tap system. Water increasingly scarce. Water is a scarce commodity, especially...
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers
The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings.
Astronauts’ blood shows startling DNA mutations after visiting space
A new study has shown that astronauts’ blood does experience DNA mutations due to spaceflight. The study, published in Communications Biology in August, looked at the blood taken from 14 astronauts in NASA’s space shuttle program. The researchers noted several DNA mutations in blood-forming stem cells compared to blood taken previously, which could cause concern down the line.
Phys.org
Plant growth stimulation by high CO2 depends on phosphorus homeostasis in chloroplasts
While increased carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere encourage plant growth, they also reduce the nutritional value of plants, which can have a larger impact on nutrition and food safety worldwide. Researchers at Michigan State University discovered a new way plants are adapting to the changing climate—information that can be used to help plants grow strong while also maintaining their nutritional value.
scitechdaily.com
Rewriting Our Understanding of Epigenetics: Scientists Reveal We Inherit More Than Previously Thought
The discovery indicates that epigenetic inheritance could occur more frequently than previously believed. A fundamental discovery concerning a driver of healthy development in embryos might rewrite our understanding of what we can inherit from our parents and how their life experiences shape us. The new study reveals that epigenetic information, which sits on top of DNA and is typically reset between generations, is more commonly passed down from mother to child than previously thought.
Newly demonstrated network of entangled atomic clocks may unlock secrets of dark matter
Scientists at the University of Oxford have been able to demonstrate a network of two entangled optical atomic clocks for the first time. They have also succeeded in demonstrating how the entanglement between the remote clocks can be used to improve their measurement precision, according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.
Science Focus
Given the immense time period that dinosaurs existed for, why did none of them develop sentience?
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. One thing that sets humans apart from other animals – as far as we know – is that we are sentient. Not only do we have large brains and keen intelligence, but we...
thespruce.com
Vermiculite vs. Perlite: What's the Difference?
Beginners sometimes confuse vermiculite and perlite. Indeed, there is significant overlap between them, because both are classified as either growing media (for starting seed) or soil amendments. In some cases, there may be little harm in using them interchangeably. But because each has its own unique properties, one will work better than another for certain applications.
Phys.org
Soil microbiota can boost the growth of invasive plant species and provide defense against herbivores
Soil microbes can have a great impact on the spread of harmful invasive species as they can either hinder or facilitate the plant's growth. Researchers at the Department of Biology of the University of Turku, Finland, studied the role of soil microbiota in the success of garden lupine, which is an invasive species in the Finnish nature.
Farming and fertilisers: how ecological practices can make a difference
Agriculture involves a difficult balance between food production and environmental impact. For example, fertilisers can help to achieve good crop yields, but over-using them produces greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. Some of these impacts also threaten future agricultural production. Greenhouse gas emissions, for instance, contribute to climate change and increase...
ScienceBlog.com
Climate change is affecting drinking water quality
Heat waves, drought, floods, forest fires – the consequences of climate change are increasing and are changing our environment. A prime example is the countryside in the catchment area for the Rappbode reservoir in the eastern Harz region. This is the largest drinking water reservoir in Germany and provides drinking water for roughly one million people. Long periods of drought over the years from 2015 to 2020 have so severely weakened the tree population in the Harz region that parasites such as bark beetles have been able to propagate. This further exacerbated the effect: The trees were further damaged and quickly died off. “Over the past four years, the Rappbode catchment area, characterized by conifers, primarily spruce, has lost over 50 percent of its forest,” says UFZ hydrologist and last author Prof. Michael Rode. “This massive forest dieback is advancing rapidly and is dramatic. This will have consequences for the drinking water reservoir.”
