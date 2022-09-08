Read full article on original website
MSU hosts GEM's GRAD Lab on Sept. 17
On Saturday, Sept. 17, MSU will host the National GEM Consortium's GRAD (Getting Ready for Graduate School) Lab. The Lab offers underrepresented minority students exposure to the benefits of research and technology careers in a highly interactive one-day informational workshop. Please note that students must register to attend the event and can do so here: Mississippi State University GEM GRAD Lab - GEM Fellowship.
