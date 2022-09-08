Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Gets Creepy, Black-and-White Trailer With Gael García Bernal
Marvel Studios is celebrating Halloween with style. The studio has unveiled details and the first trailer for “Werewolf by Night,” the upcoming MCU Halloween special set to premiere Oct. 7 on Disney+ this fall. Gael García Bernal stars in the special as Jack Russell, known in Marvel Comics...
SFGate
Nicaraguan Director Laura Baumeister Breaks Down Toronto Discovery Title ‘Daughter of Rage’
A vast landscape of refuse and the community that survives by salvaging its waste is central to the plot in the debut feature from Nicaraguan writer-director Laura Baumeister. “Daughter of Rage,” which world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, will also make its European premiere as part of the New Directors competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival later this month.
Elon Musk took an unprovoked stab at ‘envy amplifier’ Instagram in response to a speech by Warren Buffett’s right-hand man￼
In 2018, Elon Musk said on an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast that Instagram makes people seem happier "than they really are."
SFGate
‘The Hanging Sun’ Review: A Dour, Carefully Generic Scandi-Noir With Few Surprises Bar the Accents
It’s kept deliberately vague where precisely Italian music-video director Francesco Carrozzini has set his feature debut, an adaption of the Jo Nesbø bestseller novel “Midnight Sun,” which closed a prestige-laden Venice Film Festival on an improbable note. One leans toward, maybe, Norway? But it could be Iceland or Greenland or any one of those far-flung, fjordy locales that usually turn out to belong to Denmark. It’s not like the language cues help: The dialogue is in English and the grand, windswept coastal landscapes are carefully scrubbed of signage that might, by so much as a single ‘ø,’ betray their provenance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emmys 2022 – live: TV stars prepare to gather in Hollywood as Succession leads with 25 nominations
The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.Follow along with live updates below...
Comments / 0